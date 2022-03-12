Three-pointers don't fall as Shelton finishes runner-up in Class D1 debut

LINCOLN – Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outscored Shelton 14-3 in the second quarter and that was enough to win the battle of the Bulldogs In the Class D1 state tournament championship game Saturday morning at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was enough that HLHF survived a basket-less final 11 ½ minutes to win 42-34.

“The second quarter kind of brought us into the game. I think we were a little nervous in the big, huge PBA spotlight in the first quarter,” HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said.

The second quarter and the double-double performances from 6-foot-1 senior center Addison Schneider and 5-7 senior Lexi Frauendorfer carried HLHF through all adversities. Their work under the glass gave HLHF a 44-24 rebounding advantage and a 17-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Schneider “was difficult,” Shelton coach Jeff Thober said. “She’s wide, tall and it was tough to get anything … and we usually dominate the boards.”

Schneider accumulated her third double-double of the state tournament, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Frauendorfer finished 10 points and 11 boards.

No one from Shelton had more than seven rebounds or eight points.

Junior guards Makenna Willis and Halie Clark led the scoring with eight points each, including two 3-pointers. But that was where Shelton’s offense sputtered the most, as the Bulldogs made 4 of 28 3-pointers.

“We needed to hit our 3s. We had some great looks and they just weren’t falling and we weren’t effective enough in the post to score a lot down there,” Thober said.

Shelton took fewer than 20 shots from inside the arc, which wasn’t a concern for Thober.

“That’s what we do. We have open threes and we take them,” he said.

His only advice to his shooters was to get closer to the basket as they, too, had trouble adjusting to the spotlight and the floor set up for college as well as high school markings.

“The first half we were shooting from the red line. That didn’t help it,” Thober said. “The second half we moved up a little bit and took some better shots. It must be tough to understand those lines.

HLHF’s second quarter surge gave it a 28-15 halftime lead. But HLHF made only two baskets in the second half, the last with 3:39 remaining in the third quarter to lead 33-19.

From there, HLHF’s only points came on a 9-for-16 effort from the free-throw line.

“The second half I thought our defense really played well and we were going to give ourselves a chance to get back in the game but we just weren’t hitting our shots,” Thober said. “We had a chance. We just had to hit a couple buckets in a row and it didn’t seem to happen.”

HLHF (22-6) had one other advantage. The girls got to see the HLHF boys celebrate a state championship the day before, giving the school a rare double-double.

“It definitely motivated us,” said Schneider, who was among the girls team members in the stands when the boys defeated Grand Island Central Catholic for the Class C2 crown. “Knowing the atmosphere yesterday, this was going to be fun to play in. It was amazing to see all the boys when they came back to the hotel and they were all pumped up and excited and we wanted that feeling, too.”

Shelton ends the season with a 27-2 record and graduates one senior, Brianna Simmons, who scored two points in the championship game.

“I think (the loss) will make them hungry. Last year we got beat in the district final and they’ve just worked so hard. Failure is a good thing sometimes,” Thober said.

HLHF 42, Shelton 33

SHELTON (27-2)

Emmilly Berglund 1-3 4-6 8, Dru Niemack 2-5 2-4 6, Mayte Meza Martinez 2-7 0-1 4, Alia Gomez 0-3 0-0 0, Makenna Willis 3-19 0-0 6, Ahlie Clark 2-8 2-2 8, Sidney Gegg 0-1 0-0 0, Brianna Simmons 0-0 2-2 2, Addison Burr 0-0 0-0 0. Total 10-46 10-15 34.

HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (22-6)

Paige Beller 3-7 3-4 9, Addiso Schneider 4-4 4-5 12, Halie Beller 1-7 2-2 5, Alisha Dahlberg 0-4 1-2 3, Lexi Frauendorfer 2-8 5-11 10, Claire Korth 2-7 0-0 5, Abilyn Schneider 0-0 0-0 0, Mollie Groteluschen 0-0 0-0 0, Ali Brandt 0-0 0-0 0. Total 12-37 15-24 42.

Score by Quarters

Shelton 12 3 9 10 – 34

HLHF 14 14 5 9 – 42

3-pointers – SHS 4-28 (Willis 2-14, Clark 2-8, Martinez 0-3, Gomez 0-3), HLHF 3-16 (Korth 1-5, H.Beller 1-4, Frauendorfer 1-4, Dahlberg 0-2, P. Beller 0-1). Rebounds – SHS 24 (Niemack 7), HLHF 44 (Ad.Schneider 14). Total fouls – SHS 20, HLHS 13. Fouled out – Willis, P.Beller. Turnovers – SHS 13, HLHF 23. Steals – SHS 11 (Martinez 3, Willis 3), HLHF 8 (H.Beller 4). Blocked shots – SHS 3 (Gegg 2), HLHF 2 (Frauendorfer 2).