OMAHA — Four Hub Territory boys from Classes B and C joined three of the region's girls in advancing to the semifinals of the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The trio of girls included Amherst's Carsyn McBride (105 pounds) and Reagan Gallaway (140) and Lexington's Kalli Sutton (155). All won both their matches Saturday afternoon and evening.

In the Class B boys brackets, Lexington's Garrett Kaiser (106) and Daylen Naylor (113) advanced to the semifinals along with Orrin Kuehn of Minden (138).

In Class C, Gibbon's Roman Kolbet (182) will be the lone semifinalist from the Hub Territory when action gets under way this evening.

Gallaway is going for her second NSAA-sanctioned state championship. She also has two state championships from the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association state tournaments from her freshman and sophomore years. She will take a 41-0 record into the semifinals.

Naylor and Kuehn have been on the medals state at previous state meets. Naylor finished fourth in his weight class in 2021 while Kuehn was fifth in his weight class last year.

Kearney Catholic, with three qualifiers, picked up one win in Thursday's first two rounds. Sam Luther pinned Sean Stanton of Milford in the first round before getting pinned by Iverson Mejia of Wilber-Clatonia in the second round.

Other Hub Territory wrestlers who won their first-round match but lost in the quarterfinals were: Koltdyn Heath (126) and Daulton Kuehn (285) of Minden and Cesar Cano (145) of Lexington in Class B, and Tyson Freeman (113) of Loomis/Bertrand and Brody Bogard (195) of Amherst in Class C.

Girls who won their first-round matches but lost in the quarterfinals were Aliena Osterbuhr (125) of Minden and Jocelyn Ambriz (170) of Ansley/Litchfield.

All wrestlers who lost Thursday are competing in the consolation bracket matches today.