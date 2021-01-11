Three champions carry Amherst to title

AMHERST — Amherst had three champions and won the Amherst Invitational on Saturday.
The Broncos scored 191 points to runner-up Plainview’s 155. Southwest finished third.
For the Broncos, Quentyn Frank stayed unbeaten by defeating Neligh-Oakdale’s Brock Kester by a major decision.
Also for Amherst, Brody Bogard won the 182-pound championship and Jaxon Taubenheim won the 285-pound title. Both won their finals matches by pin.
The only other winner from the Hub Territory was Alex Spotanski of Shelton. He defeated Cark Padmos of S-E-M in the finals.
Amherst Invitational
Team Scores
1, Amherst 191. 2, Plainview 155. 3, Southwest 142.5. 4, Neligh-Oakdale 124. 5, Arcadia/Loup City 91. 6, Anselmo-Merna 70. 7, Cambridge 69.5. 8, Kenesaw 55.5. 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48.5. 10, South Loup 48. 11, Medicine Valley 43. 12, Shelton 42.5. 13, Hi-Line 39. 14, Fullerton 38. 15, Doniphan-Trumbull 20. 16, Amherst JV 9. 17, Overton 7.5.
KHS second at North Star
LINCOLN — Kearney High crowned four champions while finishing second Friday at the Lincoln North Star Invitational on Friday.
North Platte won the team title with 194 points to edge the Bearcats by two. Millard North was a distant third with 138 points.
Champions for the Bearcats were Archer Heelan (113 pounds), Perry Swarm (126), Beau Hostler (145) and Gage Ferguson (152)
Heelan improved to 12-1 by scoring three pins and a technical fall. Swarm had two pins and a fall. Hostler scored two pins and a technical fall. And Ferguson scored three technical falls and a fall.
Kearney’s runner-up finishers were Flavia Ngatani (106) Ethan Lawrence (120), Cisco Rivas (132) and Dario Rodriguez (220).
Gator Invitational
At Lincoln North Star
1, North Platte 194. 2, Kearney 192. 3, Millard North 138. 4, Elkhorn South 128.5. 5, Fremont 110.5. 6, Lincoln North Star 51.
KCHS 2-2 in dual meet
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic went 2-2 Saturday at a five-team dual meet Saturday at KCHS.
The Stars defeated South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5 42-24 and Palmer 36-30 and lost to Valentine 54-15 and Belleville-Republic County (Kansas) 48-16.
Chris Feldner (152 pounds) went 4-0 while James Sucha (220) scored two wins. Sam Luther (120) and Jake Masker (285) had one win each.
KHS Gold wins at Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Kearney High junior varsity claimed the team title at the Franklin Invitational, crowning four champions.
At 152 pounds, Kearney’s Jacob Randell defeated teammate Zach Solomon, 5-1, in the final to win the weight class.
Other Bearcat champions were Jackson Lavene at 125 pounds, Tate Choplin at 132 and Noah Molina at 220.
Gibbon finished third in the team race with Jose Escandon winning the 113-pound class and Chance Yockey winning at 160.
Franklin Inv.
Team Scores
1, Kearney-Gold 237. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 163. 3, Gibbon 114. 4, Axtell 109. 5, Superior 105.5. 6, Southern Valley 96. 7, North Platte St. Patrick`s 90. 8, Franklin 84.5. 9, Alma 83. 10, Sandhills Valley 60. 11, Sandhills/Thedford 48. 12, Friend 19. 13, Wilcox-Hildreth 6.