Three champions carry Amherst to title

North Platte won the team title with 194 points to edge the Bearcats by two. Millard North was a distant third with 138 points.

Champions for the Bearcats were Archer Heelan (113 pounds), Perry Swarm (126), Beau Hostler (145) and Gage Ferguson (152)

Heelan improved to 12-1 by scoring three pins and a technical fall. Swarm had two pins and a fall. Hostler scored two pins and a technical fall. And Ferguson scored three technical falls and a fall.

Kearney’s runner-up finishers were Flavia Ngatani (106) Ethan Lawrence (120), Cisco Rivas (132) and Dario Rodriguez (220).

Gator Invitational

At Lincoln North Star

1, North Platte 194. 2, Kearney 192. 3, Millard North 138. 4, Elkhorn South 128.5. 5, Fremont 110.5. 6, Lincoln North Star 51.

KCHS 2-2 in dual meet

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic went 2-2 Saturday at a five-team dual meet Saturday at KCHS.

The Stars defeated South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5 42-24 and Palmer 36-30 and lost to Valentine 54-15 and Belleville-Republic County (Kansas) 48-16.