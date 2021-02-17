Third time the charm for Elm Creek

WOOD RIVER — There’s an old adage in sports, “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”

Elm Creek’s girls provided evidence of that Tuesday night by beating Overton 40-32 in the C2-8 Subdistrict Tournament in Wood River.

That’s the same Overton team that rocked Elm Creek 46-28 and 39-30 in the last three weeks.

But this time it was different.

“Just rebounding. We found more rebounds than we have,” Elm Creek coach Mike Ford said. “I don’t know how many offensive rebounds we had, but seven or eight pop up in my head that were just big.”

One of those came in the third quarter when Overton was within two points, 25-23. Haley Stone grabbed an offensive rebound and put in the follow shot to make it a four-point game. Ashley Brown followed with the next three baskets on her way to a team-high 13 points, and Whitney Brown finished the run with a basket that gave the Buffs a 35-23 lead early in the fourth quarter.

For the Eagles, that was the story of the game. They never led after Maeli Meier’s basket put them ahead 2-1, but they had a couple runs to make it close.

Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles with 15 points and Haley Fleischman added eight.