Third time the charm for Elm Creek

WOOD RIVER — There’s an old adage in sports, “It’s hard to beat a team three times.”
Elm Creek’s girls provided evidence of that Tuesday night by beating Overton 40-32 in the C2-8 Subdistrict Tournament in Wood River.
That’s the same Overton team that rocked Elm Creek 46-28 and 39-30 in the last three weeks.
But this time it was different.
“Just rebounding. We found more rebounds than we have,” Elm Creek coach Mike Ford said. “I don’t know how many offensive rebounds we had, but seven or eight pop up in my head that were just big.”
One of those came in the third quarter when Overton was within two points, 25-23. Haley Stone grabbed an offensive rebound and put in the follow shot to make it a four-point game. Ashley Brown followed with the next three baskets on her way to a team-high 13 points, and Whitney Brown finished the run with a basket that gave the Buffs a 35-23 lead early in the fourth quarter.
For the Eagles, that was the story of the game. They never led after Maeli Meier’s basket put them ahead 2-1, but they had a couple runs to make it close.
Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles with 15 points and Haley Fleischman added eight.
“We’ve kept Fleischman in check every single time we played them. So, your third game, you think one of these times she’s going to go off for 25 and they’ll beat you by 15 points,” Ford said. “I don’t know what she ended up with ... but it has to be less than 10 and she’s a good player. So is Ecklund. She is easily one of the best guards. Anytime she steps on the floor, with her vision and height and her ability to elevate with her jump shot. ... (They) got us the first couple times and tonight was just a couple more rebounds and keeping them from getting their second-chance opportunities.”
The win advances the Buffs to Thursday night’s subdistrict final against Wood River, a 58-37 winner over Blue Hill.
Ford said getting past Overton improves the Buffs’ chances against Wood River.
“They needed a win, and not just a win. Like a WIN,” he said. “I mean, our whole FKC is a bunch of seniors. Our seniors have gotten beat up by Pleasanton their whole careers, starting from junior high or probably third or fourth grade. And Overton has been a thorn in our side. It’s one of those deals where anytime you can take one back for the good guys, it feels good.”
Elm Creek 40, Overton 32
Score by Quarters
Overton (19-5)7 12 4 9 — 32
Elm Creek (15-5)9 13 9 9 — 40
Overton — Rachel Ecklund 15, Haley Fleischman 8, Maeli Meier 4, JoLee Ryan 3, Paetyn Florell 2.
Elm Creek — Ashley Brown 13, Reagan Meier 9, Lani Meier 8, Haley Stone 4, Morgan Sindt 3, Whitney Bauer 3.