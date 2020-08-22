Taller than Ever: Stars’ hopes built on tall lineup

KEARNEY — Things are looking up for the Kearney Catholic High School volleyball team.
Like way up.
The Stars, who have never been considered a short team, have more height than ever.
“Honestly, this is one of the taller teams we’ve had,” coach Kris Conner said. “Even going back to the first year we won state, we were a pretty tall team. ... This one might be taller.”
Senior Jill Collins, who was second on the team in kill efficiency last year, is 6-foot tall. Setter Syd Conner and last year’s leading hitter, Ashley Keck, each measure 5-11. Bailey Spangler and Ashlyn Wischmeier, also returning starters, stand 5-9. Throw freshman Callie Squiers into the mix, who is pushing six feet in height, and the Stars have the size to make it happen.
“If you look at all six positions in the front row, we don’t have anybody shorter than 5-9. I don’t think we’ve ever had that,” coach Conner said.
In all, the Stars return five starters and five other letterwinners from last year’s 19-14 team.
“It’s kind of nice, we have some depth this year,” coach Conner said. “We have a strong freshman class that’s come in and we have some pretty good experience returning in the back row.”
Senior Ella Bruggeman, last year’s dig leader, is back along with defensive specialist Josie Denney and sophomore letterwinner Lauren Kantaras.
The experience of playing last year is invaluable, but Conner said the district final loss, a five-set nail-biter with Broken Bow, has been burning in their memories.
“The thing they are wanting to prove is that they do belong in that upper echelon. We just missed out on it last year, playing against (Broken) Bow, we had a shot. We were right there. We just didn’t finish it,” coach Conner said. “They have a big hunger to try to get further down the road. I think they’re pretty driven.
To get there, Conner said the Stars need to learn to be a little more efficient offensively.
“We need to really understand when we need to hit the ‘go’ pedal and when we need to play a little safer. Some times we’re not very patient on offense,” she said.
One things she hopes to see is a solid performance from her daughter at the setter position. Syd Conner didn’t play until the Broken Bow match at the end of the season because of a back injury.
She’s healthy, but she missed the first week and a half of practice while in quarantine.
Three KCHS players have been held out of practice because of the coronavirus. None have the disease but they’ve all been exposed. In Syd’s case, it was mom.
“I have no idea how I caught it,” coach Conner said.
Her quarantine ended Monday while her daughter couldn’t return to practice until Wednesday.
“Maybe it was a good thing for me being put in that position, and knowing how it feels being excluded,” coach Conner said.
When she returned, she said she was more focused on the suggested safety precautions. She and her coaching staff already had determined that her players would wear masks throughout practices and games.
“I felt bad because I wasn’t there that week,” coach Conner said. “The first two days I wasn’t there was a struggle. There were quite a few kids who didn’t want to do it. But our seniors said, ‘We can do this. We can put up with masks to keep our season alive.’ They’ve done a great job. I was totally impressed when I got back to practice Monday. ... It’s not even an issue to them any more.
“They’re going to wear them because they know that’s our best chance to keep the season alive.”
KCHS opens the season at home Thursday against Columbus Scotus in a clash of traditional powers. A triangular with St. Cecilia and Aquinas follows Saturday at David City. St. Cecilia was the Class C2 state runner-up last year.
@HubSports_Buck
