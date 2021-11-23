Success to build on, Gibbon boys return tall lineup

“I am looking forward to another year with this group of kids,” Benge said. “We return a lot of varsity mat experience. I am expecting some kids to make big improvements as they will be upperclassman this year.”

Jose Escandon (120 pounds) went 30-4 and placed fourth at last year’s state meet and will be going for his third state medal.

Heavyweight Daniel Yepez (19-18) also qualified for the state meet.

Other returning lettermen are 113-pound sophomore Ruben Hernandez, 126-pound sophomore David Molina, 132-pound sophomore Angel Hernandez, 138-pound sophomore Landon Philbrick, 152-pound junior Jesus Hernandez, 170-pound sophomore Kreyton Rockefeller and 182-pound junior Roman Kolbet.

“We have lots of potential, (and) hoping that will show in the kids’ records and dual record,” Benge said, adding that the goal is to qualify a couple of more kids for the state meet this year.

“The kids hit the gym hard over the summer and had a good summer camp. ... I will be expecting the kids to bring a better mentality and more passion when we step on the mat. I hope to get off to a faster start to this season,” he said.

Girls Basketball

Gibbon’s girls are looking to start a new era.