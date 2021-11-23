Success to build on, Gibbon boys return tall lineup

“Although we must replace a few major pieces, we have a strong group of kids coming back this season and we are extremely excited to see the growth they have made over the past two seasons,” seventh-year coach David Benge said. “We will again look very different from the Gibbon teams of the past, but we are excited about the challenges of transforming our overall team identity.
“Size will not be an issue, but figuring out how to maximize our size will be a key this season. Overall, I know we have 9-10 guys that are looking to play major minutes for us and I look forward to seeing the competition amongst our team and who steps up into leadership roles vacated by last year’s seniors.”
At the top of the list of returning starters is 6-foot-7 senior center Konner Hyde, who averaged 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last year. Six-foot-6 senior forward Mitchell Sell averaged 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year. And 6-foot-3 senior guard Braxton Smith came in at two points and three rebounds.
Other returning lettermen are 6-2 senior guard Kadin Hines, 6-5 senior post Dylan Davis, 5-9 senior guard Jace Bombeck, 6-3 senior guard Jacob Kucera, 6-3 senior post Nylin Bowers, 5-8 junior guard Jhordy Solares and 6-1 junior post Brady Samuelson.
Wrestling
Cody Benge starts his second year as Gibbon’s head wrestling coach welcoming back two returning state qualifiers and seven other returning lettermen.
“I am looking forward to another year with this group of kids,” Benge said. “We return a lot of varsity mat experience. I am expecting some kids to make big improvements as they will be upperclassman this year.”
Jose Escandon (120 pounds) went 30-4 and placed fourth at last year’s state meet and will be going for his third state medal.
Heavyweight Daniel Yepez (19-18) also qualified for the state meet.
Other returning lettermen are 113-pound sophomore Ruben Hernandez, 126-pound sophomore David Molina, 132-pound sophomore Angel Hernandez, 138-pound sophomore Landon Philbrick, 152-pound junior Jesus Hernandez, 170-pound sophomore Kreyton Rockefeller and 182-pound junior Roman Kolbet.
“We have lots of potential, (and) hoping that will show in the kids’ records and dual record,” Benge said, adding that the goal is to qualify a couple of more kids for the state meet this year.
“The kids hit the gym hard over the summer and had a good summer camp. ... I will be expecting the kids to bring a better mentality and more passion when we step on the mat. I hope to get off to a faster start to this season,” he said.
Girls Basketball
Gibbon’s girls are looking to start a new era.
“Having lost five seniors last year, we will certainly be in the process of rebuilding this season,” said new coach Klesha Miller. “Our main goal is to rebuild the Gibbon dynasty back to what it once was. In order to do so, we must build the program from the ground up focusing on players at all levels from youth players up to our varsity.”
Miller, who comes to Gibbon from Palmyra, knows a lot about the Buffaloes dynasty of old as she was a point guard on the state championship teams. But she takes over a squad that was 2-18 last year and returns one starter, 5-3 senior shooting guard Lindsay Wilkens.
Other returning letter winners are 5-1 senior point guard Aleah Onate, 5-6 junior forward Emma Kucera and 5-2 junior point guard Arlyn Lazo.
“So far I am really impressed with how coachable these girls have been as well as how quickly they pick up what we teach them,” Miller said. “We expect our girls to make tremendous improvement this season and I think we will surprise many teams this year.”