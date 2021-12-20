Strong second half lifts Amherst over Central City at Heartland Hoops Classic

HASTINGS — After one bad quarter, it seemed as if the Amherst boys basketball team was on the verge of its first loss. Fast forward to three quarters later, the Broncos looked unstoppable when they got a good look from the three-point range.

The Broncos rolled over Central City 70-46, keeping their season record at 6-0 on Saturday.

At first, Amherst struggled to find an open man. The Bison defended the three-point line well and scored on transition. Central City led 18-8 by the end of the first quarter. The Broncos coach said his team was caught off-guard at first as they tried to figure out the Bison’s man-to-man defense.

“We were kind of surprised,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “We knew that they were going to man-press us, but we knew we wanted to use that to our advantage. Our starting five ... can handle the ball really well. We weren’t nervous about it or anything. It’s hard to replicate in practice and just coming off a three-game week, it’s hard to look ahead to this to implement it.”