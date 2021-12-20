Strong second half lifts Amherst over Central City at Heartland Hoops Classic

HASTINGS — After one bad quarter, it seemed as if the Amherst boys basketball team was on the verge of its first loss. Fast forward to three quarters later, the Broncos looked unstoppable when they got a good look from the three-point range.
The Broncos rolled over Central City 70-46, keeping their season record at 6-0 on Saturday.
At first, Amherst struggled to find an open man. The Bison defended the three-point line well and scored on transition. Central City led 18-8 by the end of the first quarter. The Broncos coach said his team was caught off-guard at first as they tried to figure out the Bison’s man-to-man defense.
“We were kind of surprised,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “We knew that they were going to man-press us, but we knew we wanted to use that to our advantage. Our starting five ... can handle the ball really well. We weren’t nervous about it or anything. It’s hard to replicate in practice and just coming off a three-game week, it’s hard to look ahead to this to implement it.”
For the next two quarters, Amherst held Central City to single digits and outscored them 45-12. The Eloe brothers found some open threes that gave Amherst a comfortable 20-point lead. Ethan Eloe led the Broncos with 19 points. Nolan Eloe scored 10. As effective as the two were on offense, they also made stops on the defensive end, especially against their top scorer Aiden Zikmund, who finished with 11 points but was held to four in the first half.
“Nolan, I think is one of the best on-ball defenders in the area, and even when he gets tired, we put Ethan in ... he battles hard,” Rippen said.
Tayje Hadwinger, despite getting into foul trouble, finished the night with 19 points. He and Scout Simmons had to sit early in the first half after three early fouls. Josh Klingelhoefer stepped up coming off the bench. He had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“Josh is still trying to find his own, and he’s long, and he’s not scared to be physical,” Rippen said. “The wrestler for the last three years is in him, so I was very happy how they came in and responded. I didn’t want to hold Tayje and Scout that long, but it was kind of the way the game was going.”
By the time the fourth quarter hit, it was a wrap for Central City. The Bison managed to put up 17 more points, but that was after Amherst picked up a 30-point lead.
Before going on holiday break, the Broncos will square off against Gothenburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.