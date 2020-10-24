Stepping up: Lex finishes runner-up in Class B state cross country

KEARNEY — Lexington coach Sam Jilka couldn’t hide his smile under his mask.

His Minutemen had just posed for pictures with the Class B boys runner-up state trophy — their fourth straight from the state cross country meet.

It wasn’t a picture he was prepared to take this year.

“This was just totally unexpected today. ... Honestly, we were just hoping for the top 10 going into the year,” Jilka said. “At the beginning of the year it was: we’ve got a young group, I’d love to just get them qualified, get the experience. And then, as I found their talent and their ability, this group is so hungry, they just want to get better and better.”

They’re not on the Omaha Skutt level quite yet. A 1-2 finish by Isaac Richards and Ryan Zavadil assured the Skyhawks of the team title for the fourth straight year. Skutt’s point total of 27 was ahead of Lexington’s 75. But Lexington’s 75 beat Plattsmouth’s 78.

Lexington had to show off its depth to collect the trophy.

The Minutemen lost sophomore Kevin Parada during the race. He fell and was kicked in the head, Jilka said.