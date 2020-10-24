Stepping up: Lex finishes runner-up in Class B state cross country

KEARNEY — Lexington coach Sam Jilka couldn’t hide his smile under his mask.
His Minutemen had just posed for pictures with the Class B boys runner-up state trophy — their fourth straight from the state cross country meet.
It wasn’t a picture he was prepared to take this year.
“This was just totally unexpected today. ... Honestly, we were just hoping for the top 10 going into the year,” Jilka said. “At the beginning of the year it was: we’ve got a young group, I’d love to just get them qualified, get the experience. And then, as I found their talent and their ability, this group is so hungry, they just want to get better and better.”
They’re not on the Omaha Skutt level quite yet. A 1-2 finish by Isaac Richards and Ryan Zavadil assured the Skyhawks of the team title for the fourth straight year. Skutt’s point total of 27 was ahead of Lexington’s 75. But Lexington’s 75 beat Plattsmouth’s 78.
Lexington had to show off its depth to collect the trophy.
The Minutemen lost sophomore Kevin Parada during the race. He fell and was kicked in the head, Jilka said.
“We talked about it earlier. We really wanted to focus in on the team placing today as much as what experience you are going to get. Step up and rise up to the occasion. I felt like they did,” Jilka said. “We had one that got injured during the race couldn’t finish and so then we had others step up.
“I’m very proud of them. That is very exciting.”
Senior Elmer Sotelomunoz led the Lexington effort with a sixth-place finish. Freshman Miguel Cruz-Mendoza was 16th. Sophomore Antonio Moro placed 19th. And freshman Lazaro Adame placed 43rd.
“Elmer, our senior, is an unbelievable leader. I just can’t say enough about him. He helped me out so much this year,” Jilka said. “He ran incredible today.”
Sotelomunoz hung on the heels of Hastings’ Jaydon Welsh, a runner he’s been chasing throughout the year.
“He stepped up and did something better than he normally does and all our guys responded. That’s what’s exciting. I think each of them set a PR today,” Jilka said. “They just hit it right. They ran well. The cool weather didn’t bother them,” the coach said. “I am just kind of stunned that we were able to pull it off. I guess it was by a point or so, which makes it even sweeter, just because someone outbattled someone at the end and we talked about that.”
