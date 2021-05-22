Stepping Up: Kearney Catholic facing tougher competition in Class B

OMAHA — Competing in Class B for the first time in five years, the Kearney Catholic Stars looked like a small fish in a big pond at the Nebraska High School State Track and Field Championships Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha,
But Stars’ co-coach Liz Haarberg was impressed by her team’s performance.
“State is the best of the best,” she said. “We probably would’ve seen some really fantastic times and some fantastic athletes, but in B, there’s just more. So just getting out of prelims and being able to make it to the finals is more of a challenge because you have more kids. That was an eye-opener for us.”
On Day 1 of the Class B meet, three Kearney Catholic athletes competed. Rosalyn Roggasch was the lone medalist for the Stars as she placed seventh in the triple jump. It was Roggasch’s first year competing in the triple jump, and all it took was a little convincing by her coach Katherine Black to come on board.
“It was a rough start because I didn’t want to do it, but my coach (Katherine Black) told me that I should, and I feel I will do better with her next year,” Roggasch said. “She promised me that she will take me to state and that’s what she did.”
Roggasch had a frustrating start as she scratched in her first two attempts, and then bounced back and landed her best jump of the day at 35 feet, 2 3/4 inches.
“It started off as a rough start, but I thought I pulled out through at the end,” Roggasch said. “I know it was rough but I tried to calm myself and know that God will take me where.”
Logan O’Brien competed in both the high jump and discus throw in his first state appearance. O’Brien just missed medal qualifying in the high jump as he missed after clearing 6-2, which placed him 10th and was one inch shy of his personal record.
With little time to recuperate, he was on the move to compete in the discus, where he placed 15th.
“That was a challenge but I think he handled it well,” Haarberg said. “He’s a seasoned senior in sports. This was his first state meet and he did great. I thought he managed in a high pressure situation.”
Kearney Catholic will have a busy day today (Saturday). Margaret Haarberg will compete in the high jump. Brett Mahony will make his first appearance in the shot put, Grace Oberg will compete in the 1600, and the girls 4x400 team will finish off the meet.
“It’s going to be full,” Liz Haarberg said. “We will have a full day tomorrow, but I’m really proud of these kids. They overcame a lot in the last year to get to this point, and they’ve done a nice job.”
Area Roundup:
In the Class B portion of the meet, two Hub Territory athletes won medals.
Holdrege was led by their pole vaulter, Bradie Medina, who finished third with the height of 10-6. Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina placed fifth in the 3200.
Minden Gage Fries qualified in both hurdle events. He had the second-fastest time in the 110-meter high hurdles at 14.88 and the fifth fastest in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at 41.07.
In Class C, Amherst’s Nolan Eloe finished in the top five in the long jump at 20-8 3/4, and Elm Creek’s Samantha Knapp medaled in the pole vault at 10 feet.
The conclusion of the state meet begins at 9:30 a.m. today (Saturday).