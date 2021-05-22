Stepping Up: Kearney Catholic facing tougher competition in Class B

OMAHA — Competing in Class B for the first time in five years, the Kearney Catholic Stars looked like a small fish in a big pond at the Nebraska High School State Track and Field Championships Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha,

But Stars’ co-coach Liz Haarberg was impressed by her team’s performance.

“State is the best of the best,” she said. “We probably would’ve seen some really fantastic times and some fantastic athletes, but in B, there’s just more. So just getting out of prelims and being able to make it to the finals is more of a challenge because you have more kids. That was an eye-opener for us.”

On Day 1 of the Class B meet, three Kearney Catholic athletes competed. Rosalyn Roggasch was the lone medalist for the Stars as she placed seventh in the triple jump. It was Roggasch’s first year competing in the triple jump, and all it took was a little convincing by her coach Katherine Black to come on board.

“It was a rough start because I didn’t want to do it, but my coach (Katherine Black) told me that I should, and I feel I will do better with her next year,” Roggasch said. “She promised me that she will take me to state and that’s what she did.”