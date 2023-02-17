OMAHA — Shelton's undefeated junior wrestler Sebastian Sauceda knew very little about his state tournament semifinal opponent.

"I knew he was strong," Sauceda said.

But he knew, from painful experience, not to take Madison's Hugo Sanchez lightly. A year ago, Sauceda was undefeated and ranked No. 1 when he lost in the semifinals, his only loss in the last two years. He went on to settle for a bronze medal.

"It wasn't the best day. Everyone has their bad days," Sauceda said.

This year, he has gold fever and Friday night's win in Omaha puts him one win from that medal.

"It felt good. Now I'll come back and show everyone I'm the one," he said.

So he went right to work against Sanchez..

Sauceda took a 2-0 lead with a first-period takedown, then he quickly had Sanchez in trouble in the second period and finished off the match with a pin in 3 minutes, 18 seconds.

"I was just confident. Last year I walked into this match really nervous. I knew it was my match this year," Sauceda said. "I controlled the match. I knew it was my match. I needed to slow things down and be smart."

Sauceda (35-0) will face Anselmo-Merna's Tristan Olson (44-3) in the Class D, 113-pound championship match today at CHI Health Center Omaha. Olson was a fifth-place medalist a year ago.

They've met three times this year, with Sauceda responsible for all of Olson's losses.

"They were solid matches," Sauceda said.

Others from the Hub Territory to advance to the finals are Lexington's Daylen Naylor, Ravenna's Thomas Psota and Pleasanton's Luke Pawloski and Gatlin Krepela.

Naylor (32-5) defeated nearby rival, Aaron Wilson (35-7) of Cozad, 4-2. Naylor will take on Caydon Cole (51-3) of Bennington, a silver medalist last year, in the Class B 113-pound championship.

Psota (44-3) decisioned Juan Perez of Perkins County, 6-5. He will wrestle Isaac Welch (33-1) of Mullen in today's Class D 285-pound championship.