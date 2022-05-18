State Tennis Preview: Kearney High girls coming in with momentum on their side

KEARNEY — With the NSAA Girls State Tennis Championships beginning on Thursday, Kearney High athletes are preparing to compete at the highest level. Most recently, the team placed fourth at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on May 11.

Playing at state will be Olivia Flood at No. 1 singles, Emma Heacock at No. 2 singles, Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning at No. 1 doubles and the final duo of Paige Moffett and Emilee Anderson at No. 2 doubles.

“Overall, I want the entire team to play their best tennis of the season down at state,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We have built momentum in the last couple weeks and I want to see us carry this into the state tournament.”

Senior Olivia Flood has a 27-5 record on the season and has experience at the tournament, making it in both 2019 and 2021. Coming in as the four-seed this year, she will be a challenge for any opponent.

“Olivia has a tough serve and a strong forehand,” Saulsbury said. “Olivia plays aggressive and is always looking to be on the offensive. She hits a very penetrating ball that is tough to return.”

At No. 2 singles is sixth-seeded Heacock, who will be participating at the state tournament for the first time. The freshman boasts a 25-6 record and placed fourth at the conference tournament a week ago.

“Emma is very versatile and able to change her game to find her opponent’s weakness,” Saulsbury said. “When Emma’s serve is on, she is tough to break.”

Dahlke and Henning are entering state as the eleven-seed, after finishing the regular season with a 17-14 record. As a senior, this will be Dahlke’s last appearance at state.

“Meghan and Cecilia are a hard working doubles team,” Saulsbury said. “They don’t do anything flashy, but they hustle and scrap for every single shot and point. They are solid at the net as well.”

The final pair of Moffett and Anderson had a 22-9 record this year, earning them the sixth seed at No. 2 doubles in the state tournament. Anderson is only a sophomore, while Moffett’s high school tennis career will soon be over, as she is a senior.

“Paige and Emilee complement each other so well,” Saulsbury said. “They both can hit solid groundstrokes to set the other up at the net. When they play aggressive, they are a tough team to beat.”

While the sport relies a lot on individual talent, one of the key contributors to the Kearney High girls’ recent success is their teamwork.

“I think the strengths of our team are the camaraderie and the work ethic these girls have,” Saulsbury said. “They play for each other even though they are in individual divisions. They also don’t quit on a point, as they run down and get back a lot of shots their opponents don’t think are coming back.”

While the pressure is higher at the single-elimination state tournament, it’s still business as usual for the Bearcats.

“The main thing is to go out and do like we have done all season,” Saulsbury said. “Stay in the present and focus on each point that is being played.”

Competition for Class A will begin with the first round on Thursday at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.