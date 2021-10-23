State championship comes to Lexington after four straight years as runner-up

KEARNEY — The state hardware will be returning to the Lexington High School as the boys’ cross country team beat out Omaha Skutt in the Class B State Cross Country Championship after settling for runner-up the last four years.
The Minutemen edged out Skutt by four points, 34-30. Lexington coach Sam Jilka has now won three of Lexington’s fifth state titles in program history.
“We wanted to flip the script and put a different team on top,” Jilka said. “Omaha Skutt has been outstanding all the time, and to have a group to take on that challenge is gratifying. They worked hard all year, all summer, and we keep working toward this.”
The Lexington boys had six runners finished in the Top 20, and four medaled as they reached the Top 15. Leading the pack was their junior runner, Oscar Aguado-Mendez. He took sixth after finishing below 17 minutes (16:57.1), edging out his running mate Ian Salazar-Molina in less than a second. Jayden Ureste took ninth at 17:00.69, and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza took 12th at 17:10.65.
“You can tell they have that hunger,” Jilka said. “They wanted to learn and wanted to apply. In each of their workouts, this group almost looked scary fast because they applied what was being taught by us. When you have coachable athletes that have the willing desire, it just makes it so much easier.”
Jilka compared his runners as young wolves and will preach the phrase: “The wolf on the top of the mountain isn’t as hungry as the wolf climbing the mountain.” That concept kept the Minutemen going all year when finishing their meets.
“We took that to heart this week like we wanted badly, so let’s see what we can do, and when you are on these hills on the backstretch, you are that wolf, and you’re climbing on that mountain, and you want that in your mindset, and I think they did pretty well.”
One thing the Minutemen improved on, according to Salazar-Molina, was the packing. The group managed to stay close with each other throughout the race, which led to the six of the state qualifiers finishing in the Top 20.
“Our packing has been amazing this past few races,” Salazar-Molina said. “We’ve been working together and finishing together, pushing together and motivating together so we can improve even more. “
Lexington will only lose one senior this year, and the boys are confident enough to defend their title with the level of experiences they carried as underclassmen.
“I think we’re going to have an amazing team next year,” Adame-Lopez said. “We’re going to basically have the same team. So we hope to keep having the same opportunities like this.”