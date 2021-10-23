State championship comes to Lexington after four straight years as runner-up

KEARNEY — The state hardware will be returning to the Lexington High School as the boys’ cross country team beat out Omaha Skutt in the Class B State Cross Country Championship after settling for runner-up the last four years.

The Minutemen edged out Skutt by four points, 34-30. Lexington coach Sam Jilka has now won three of Lexington’s fifth state titles in program history.

“We wanted to flip the script and put a different team on top,” Jilka said. “Omaha Skutt has been outstanding all the time, and to have a group to take on that challenge is gratifying. They worked hard all year, all summer, and we keep working toward this.”

The Lexington boys had six runners finished in the Top 20, and four medaled as they reached the Top 15. Leading the pack was their junior runner, Oscar Aguado-Mendez. He took sixth after finishing below 17 minutes (16:57.1), edging out his running mate Ian Salazar-Molina in less than a second. Jayden Ureste took ninth at 17:00.69, and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza took 12th at 17:10.65.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can tell they have that hunger,” Jilka said. “They wanted to learn and wanted to apply. In each of their workouts, this group almost looked scary fast because they applied what was being taught by us. When you have coachable athletes that have the willing desire, it just makes it so much easier.”