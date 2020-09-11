Stars win own triangular beating Blue Hill, Adams Central

KEARNEY — Adams Central almost spoiled Kearney Catholic’s night.
But Ashlynn Wischmeier, the Stars’ senior outside hitter, scored her third kill of the night to seal the Stars’ 25-20, 25-23 win over the Patriots in the nightcap of the Kearney Catholic Triangular.
The win followed a 25-12, 25-9 romp over Blue Hill as the Stars improved to 6-0.
Adams Central (6-2) scored just five kills in the first set but was aided by six Kearney Catholic serving errors.
“I was a little disappointed in our serving game, but overall I thought we had some nice defensive plays,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Our blocking was improved. Was it stellar, no, but it was much improved and Adams Central had some nice swings on us I thought we did a good job of controlling.”
Adams Central came back with 12 kills in the second set, six by Caitlyn Scott, who didn’t have any kills in the first set.
The Stars got nine kills from Ashley Keck in the match, six from Jill Collins and five from Bailey Spangler. Collins and Spangler combined for three blocks and Jenna Kruse had three ace serves.
In the first set, Adams Central led 8-7 when Kruse went to the service line and put together a six-point run that included one ace. Josie Denney followed with a three-point run that included an ace.
In the second set, Kruse served a seven-point run that included two aces.
“I think we have a couple girls that are serving really well,” Conner said. “Jenna and Josie both come off the bench to play defense and serve and they kind of light it up for us when they get back there. ... You know you’re going to score a few points and those are pretty strong rotations for us.”
In the win over Blue Hill, the Stars hit .468 with Keck scoring eight kills in 10 attacks. Syd Conner was 6 for 6 on kills. Collins had four kills and two blocks. Denney and Kruse had two ace serves apiece.
In other matches in the Hub Territory:
- Pleasanton (5-0) swept Central Valley (4-4) 25-8, 25-20, 25-20 in a rematch of last year’s first-round at the state tournament. Three Bulldogs — Katy Lindner, Kaci Pierce and Belle Paitz reached double figures in kills and Lindner had three blocks and two ace serves. Chelsea Fisher also had two blocks.
- Bertrand’s Johanna Ford pounded 20 kills to lead the Vikings (6-0) to a five-set win over Hi-Line (4-2), 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7. Sadie Maloley added 15 kills to the Vikings’ total. Maloley also had five ace serves, as did Aleya Hueftle.
- Haley Fleischman had 21 kills, five blocks and two ace serves to lead Overton (8-1) to a 25-9, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18 win over Cambridge (5-3). Rachel Ecklund added 14 kills and three blocks to the Eagles’ total.
- Wilcox-Hildreth (2-6) swept Red Cloud (0-11) 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 with Natalie Bullington netting 11 kills, four ace serves and a block. Ryanna Ritner scored five ace serves.
- Ravenna’s Callie Coulter had 11 kills, four blocks and an ace serve in an 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 loss to Amherst (4-2). Kaylien McAlevy had five blocks for the Bluejays (2-5). Amherst’s leaders were unavailable.
