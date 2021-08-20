Stars shut out Ord in Sydnee Tidwell’s softball coaching debut

KEARNEY — Sydnee Tidwell had a case of the jitters on opening night of Kearney Catholic’s season.

After the first inning, the jitters went away.

“I was worried that I didn’t do enough,” Tidwell said. “We only had two weeks to prepare for this first game and having a season opener at home is huge.”

The Stars, ranked third in the state in Class C put on a clinic on Friday as they shut out Ord 12-0. The game lasted only three innings due to the run rule. Tidwell didn’t expect her first game as a head coach to end in a dominating fashion, especially after admitting that the Stars had an off practice the day before.

“We kind of came out flat yesterday in practice and I told the girls if we were going to come in here and do all the little things that we were supposed to be doing, we needed to bring the intensity, and they did everything that we talked about this week in practice,” Tidwell said. “They executed on defense and on offense, but yeah I was pleasantly surprised with how they debuted.”

The Stars looked like they haven’t missed a beat since finishing runner-up at the state tournament last year. They produced 12 runs off nine hits.