Stars shut out Ord in Sydnee Tidwell’s softball coaching debut

KEARNEY — Sydnee Tidwell had a case of the jitters on opening night of Kearney Catholic’s season.
After the first inning, the jitters went away.
“I was worried that I didn’t do enough,” Tidwell said. “We only had two weeks to prepare for this first game and having a season opener at home is huge.”
The Stars, ranked third in the state in Class C put on a clinic on Friday as they shut out Ord 12-0. The game lasted only three innings due to the run rule. Tidwell didn’t expect her first game as a head coach to end in a dominating fashion, especially after admitting that the Stars had an off practice the day before.
“We kind of came out flat yesterday in practice and I told the girls if we were going to come in here and do all the little things that we were supposed to be doing, we needed to bring the intensity, and they did everything that we talked about this week in practice,” Tidwell said. “They executed on defense and on offense, but yeah I was pleasantly surprised with how they debuted.”
The Stars looked like they haven’t missed a beat since finishing runner-up at the state tournament last year. They produced 12 runs off nine hits.
After going scoreless in the first inning, KCHS went on a hitting spree, collecting seven runs in the bottom of the second, and five in the third.
The first one came off a wild pitch. Then it was nothing but line drives after that.
Each player in the batting order had at least one hit and an RBI. Defensively, Kearney Catholic only allowed one hit. Bralen Biddlecome was the starting pitcher.
“We had an outstanding defense, which they didn’t score, so keeping that tight, and stringing hits together,” Tidwell said. “Putting runners on the bases and making sure we don’t leave them out there was the most important thing.”
While stringing up hits and shutting out the Chanticleers in three innings were the biggest takeaways in Friday’s win, but for Tidwell, it’s verbal communication.
“Talking is huge,” Tidwell said. “These girls are learning that. So they are becoming more verbal as we get going.”
Tidwell is not expecting every game to be like Friday night as she knows that her Stars are the team to beat this season.
“We have a big target on our back this year,” Tidwell said. “So one play at the time, coming out with the intensity - that was basically what I told them. I’m proud that they executed everything that we talked about this week in practice”
Kearney Catholic will be busy next week. On Monday, they travel to Hastings for a triangular with St. Cecilia and Polk. They return home to host Centura-Central Valley the next day and on Thursday, they are at Hershey.