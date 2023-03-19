½KEARNEY — It's been a busy winter for Kearney Catholic's Margaret Haarberg.

She's competed in track meets in Arkansas and Kansas. She participated in two meets at Concordia University.

"Last winter I was a lot more focused on volleyball," she said. "I m looking more to go to college for track and to do that I have to do more work, so I took the winter off from volleyball and I'm just doing it in the spring."

Saturday, she showed that work is paying off, winning the high jump at the UNK High School Invitational in the Class B/C division, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches.

"That's a great start to the season and I'm looking forward to next week," Haarberg said.

After making 5-4, she raised the bar to 5-6½, trying to set her own personal record.

"My goal is always a PR, so when I made 5-4 went straight to 5-6½.

Her PR is 5-6¼, which she accomplished at the meet in Arkansas. The fraction of an inch resulting from that meet's height progression being measured in meters.

Her goal this year is to finish in the top three at the state meet and clear 5-7 or 5-8.

Last year she tied for seventh in Class B. The year before, she was ninth. This year the Stars move down to Class C and have added some young speed.

Margaret's younger sister, Hazel, a freshman, won the 55-meter dash in 7.38 seconds with another KCHS freshman, Alyssa Onnen, second. Payton Dzingle in fourth place and Margaret Haarberg in seventh gave the Stars a dominating finish in that race.

Onnen also won the pole vault, clearing 10-6.

Although Saturday's session carried a Class B/C label, some of the teams from Thursday's Class D session who were unable to compete because of the weather, re-entered on Saturday. That move paid off in the 3,200 where Wilcox-Hildreth's Cara Bunger took first place (14.35.80) with S-E-M's Josie Smith second (14:49.64).