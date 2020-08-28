Sports Roundup: Broken Bow rolls to KCHS Invitational title

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic finished fourth Thursday at the Kearney Catholic Invitational golf meet.
Broken Bow, led by individual medalist Madison Jackson, posted a 368 team score to win by more than 50 strokes. Jackson shot a 79 at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course, while Grand Island Central Catholic was second at 421. Gothenburg finished third at 432 with Kearney Catholic fourth at 446.
For the Stars, Morgan Sheckler shot a 100, Madie Waggoner a 111, Taylor McGuire a 122, Sofia Hayes a 123 and Mia Homan a 126. Sheckler placed ninth in the individual standings.
“The girls overall improved their team score from last Monday and many of the girls improved their individual score from Monday as well,” coach Amanda Roberts said.
Cozad’s Lynzi Becker, the defending Class C champion, was second to Jackson, shooting a 79.
n KCHS Invitational
Team Scores
1, Broken Bow 368. 2, GICC 421. 3, Gothenburg 432. 4, Kearney Catholic 446. 5, St. Paul 455. 6, Ravenna 460. 7, Cozad 463. 8, Gibbon 504. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 505.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Madison Jackson, BB, 79. 2, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 80. 3, Angela Messere, GICC, 82. 4, Camryn Johnson, BB, 90. 5, Anica Harms, GO, 92. 6, Emery Custer, BB, 94. 7, Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 97. 8, Sara Pelc, SP, 100. 9, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 100. 10, Sarah McKeon, RAV, 102. 11, Kelsey Essex, DT, 102. 13, Melany Vasquez, GIB, 102. 13, Avery Campbell, BB, 105. 14, Jada Rubalcava, GO, 107. 15, Graycee Oeltjen, BB, 107.
Bearcats sweep softball twin bill at Fremont
FREMONT — The Kearney High softball team improved to 6-0 with a pair of mercy-rule wins Thursday at Fremont.
The Bearcats won the opener 16-7 and took the second game 11-0.
Haley Becker pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out three, in the first game, but it was the bats that thundered in both games as Kearney crushed 31 hits and four home runs.
Kenzie Bonner, Kelsey Choplin and Bella Molina hit home runs in the second game and Choplin had a double. Molina, who had an eight-RBI day, was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, following a 4-for-4 performance in the opener.
Becker went 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs in the first game. Marisa Chamberlin drove in five runs with three hits.
Chamberlin, the first of three pitchers, got the win.
Ravenna’s Dethlefs wins
St. Paul cross country meet
ST. PAUL — Ravenna’s Kacey Thelefs won the St. Paul Invitational cross country meet Thursday, running the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 21 seconds.
Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson was second with a time of 20.14.
In the boys’ race, St. Paul’s Conner Wells finished first in 16:40 with Ravenna’s Elijah Schroeder second with a time of 17:31.
In the team standings, St. Paul won the boys race with Ravenna second and Nebraska Christian third.
Nebraska Christian won the girls race with Ravenna second and Fullerton third.
GICC sweeps KCHS tennis
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Central Catholic rolled to an 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic in a dual tennis meet Thursday in Grand Island.
KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said the Stars lacked intensity and had two many double faults in their season-opening match.
“I told the guys after the meet that this is the lowest we can be, that we need to climb up the ladder from this meet,” he said.
n GICC 8, KCHS 0
Singles
Jackson Henry, G, def. Blake Thiele, KC, 8-3; Jonathan Schardt, G, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-0; Alex King, G, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-1; Jackson Farias, G, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-0; Bowdie Fox, GI, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-0; Jack Kenaa, G, def. Matt Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-3.
Doubles
Henry/Farias, G, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-3; Schardt/King, GI, def. Beachy/Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-1. Fox/Kobe Bales, G, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 8-2.
Prep football
MERNA — Kolby Larson’s interception return for a touchdown with 5 seconds left sealed Ansley/Litchfield’s come-from-behind 40-28 win over Anselmo-Merna.
The Coyotes led 22-20 going into the fourth quarter but two defensive touchdowns, Larson’s interception and a fumble returning by Hunter Arehart, put the Spartans over the top.
Arehart ran for 62 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns. Cooper Slingsby rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries.
Volleyball Leaders
Johanna Ford had 12 kills and Sadie Maloley had 11 to lead Bertrand to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win over Southwest.
Hanna Stewart had nine kills and five ace serves in Loomis’ 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Ashley Brown had 17 kills and four blocks in two matches as Elm Creek defeated Amherst 25-20, 21-25, 25-10 and Ansley/Litchfield 27-25, 25-22.
Sophomore Kennedy Hurt had 13 kills and senior Callie Coulter logged four ace serves as Ravenna opened the season with a 24-26, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 15-13 victory over Central City.
