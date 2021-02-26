Southern Valley locks down Elm Creek to win subdistrict

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek couldn’t forge a scoring run.

Southern Valley’s Carter Bose could, however.

The Eagles, riding a run of 11 straight points by the 6-foot-2 senior, pulled away for a 56-40 win over the Buffaloes in the D1-9 Subdistrict final on Thursday night at Elm Creek.

“We talked to them at halftime and then again in a timeout, that him posting up was our best offense. He was outsizing them and being really strong with the ball. ... Getting our guards to get him the ball was the tricky part,” Southern Valley coach Jimmy Sindelar said.

The guards did enough for Bose to get 20 points. Clayton Berry added 13 points, mostly in the first half as the Eagles built double-digit leads of 23-12 and 32-22.

Elm Creek, which didn’t make a three-pointer in the game, fought back to get within four points at the end of the third quarter, but Bose scored the next six points to end the Buffs’ comeback.

Troy Brummels and Trey Miner led Elm Creek with 13 points each but Brummels fouled out with nearly five minutes left in the game and Carter Erickson joined him a couple of minutes later sitting down more than half of Elm Creek’s offense.