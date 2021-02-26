Southern Valley locks down Elm Creek to win subdistrict

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek couldn’t forge a scoring run.
Southern Valley’s Carter Bose could, however.
The Eagles, riding a run of 11 straight points by the 6-foot-2 senior, pulled away for a 56-40 win over the Buffaloes in the D1-9 Subdistrict final on Thursday night at Elm Creek.
“We talked to them at halftime and then again in a timeout, that him posting up was our best offense. He was outsizing them and being really strong with the ball. ... Getting our guards to get him the ball was the tricky part,” Southern Valley coach Jimmy Sindelar said.
The guards did enough for Bose to get 20 points. Clayton Berry added 13 points, mostly in the first half as the Eagles built double-digit leads of 23-12 and 32-22.
Elm Creek, which didn’t make a three-pointer in the game, fought back to get within four points at the end of the third quarter, but Bose scored the next six points to end the Buffs’ comeback.
Troy Brummels and Trey Miner led Elm Creek with 13 points each but Brummels fouled out with nearly five minutes left in the game and Carter Erickson joined him a couple of minutes later sitting down more than half of Elm Creek’s offense.
The Elm Creek offense dominated the teams’ first meeting, early in the year, when the Buffaloes won 73-43.
“I thought we stepped up our game defensively. We had some other things in our arsenal but to be able to go play man-to-man was a lot of fun,” Sindelar said.
The primary goal was to put the brakes on Miner, “who’s a great player,” Sindelar said,
That defensive assignment fell to Bose and Berry.
“I’m so proud of our defense and the effort they showed and how they played, it was fun to watch,” Sindelar said.
Both teams move on to the District finals with Elm Creek playing Walthill and Southern Valley taking on BDS at a time and place to be determined.
Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40
Score by Quarters
S. Valley (18-4)17 15 7 17 — 56
Elm Creek (15-6)8 14 13 5 — 40
Southern Valley — Carter Bose 20, Clayton Berry 13, Brody Yant 9, Kamden Bose 6, Colton Burgeson 4, Isaak McPhillamy 4.
Elm Creek — Troy Brummels 13, Trey Miner 13, Carter Erickson 10, Shay Hubbard 2, Brandon Nuhfer 2.