South Platte stymies Shelton’s state tourney chance

BRADY — It was end of the road for the Shelton girls basketball team after falling to South Platte, 39-31, Friday night.
The Blue Knights advance to the state tournament next week for the first time in school history.
It was not a pretty matchup for both teams as both left a lot points on the board due to missed layups. What kept the Bulldogs in the game was their aggressive defense despite the Blue Knights having more length led by the duo of Autumn Dickmander and Kerstin Brown with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“Our fight was good the whole game. We fought, fought and fought, and we couldn’t get a lot of buckets we missed,” Shelton’s coach Jeff Thober said. “That’s something you can’t control. They fought hard. We just didn’t hit enough shots.”
It was low-scoring, yet tight, first half. Halie Clark set the tone by scoring all seven points for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, but the Blue Knights had the slight lead. Shelton struggled to make their shots. They were at first held to two points until Alia Gomez hit a three-point buzzer-beater to end the first half. Both teams combined for 10 points total in the second quarter.
The offense got going for the Blue Knights as they outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in the third. Shelton continued to struggle to make their layups while South Platte started the quarter on 5-0 run. South Platte reached its first double-digit lead at 29-17, and led 29-19 at the end of the third.
The Bulldogs had a lot of ground to cover as they trailed 32-23 with 5:21 left in the fourth quarter. South Platte tried to kill as much time as possible. The Bulldogs got the ball back after a travel call, and Willis made a two-point basket to make it a 32-25 game.
Racing against the clock, both teams went over the foul limit. Clark made two of her three free throw attempts to cut South Platte’s lead to five. Clark’s layup had Shelton trailing 36-31 with 50.4 left.
Two missed three-pointers by the Bulldogs and the final two free throws by Mariah Koenen closed the deal. The Blue Knights were 10 for 17 at the line.
“It wasn’t pretty at all times. They had so much grit and determination,” South Platte coach Andie Cheleen said about his team. “They never gave up the fight and I’m proud of them tonight.”
Clark led Shelton with 14 points, being the only Bulldog to reach double figures.The Bulldogs end their season with a 20-6 record.
n South Platte 39, Shelton 31
Score by Quarters
S. Platte8 5 16 10 — 39
Shelton7 5 7 12 — 31
South Platte: Autumm Dickmander 13, Kerstin Brown 10, Mariah Koenen 6, Lauryn Stanley 4, Taylyn Bauer 2, Madison Cheleen 2, Avery Hayward 2.
Shelton: Halie Clark 14, Mayte Meza 5, Makenna Willis 4, Alia Gomez 3, Emmily Berglund 3, Dru Niemack 2.