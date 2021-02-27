South Platte stymies Shelton’s state tourney chance

BRADY — It was end of the road for the Shelton girls basketball team after falling to South Platte, 39-31, Friday night.

The Blue Knights advance to the state tournament next week for the first time in school history.

It was not a pretty matchup for both teams as both left a lot points on the board due to missed layups. What kept the Bulldogs in the game was their aggressive defense despite the Blue Knights having more length led by the duo of Autumn Dickmander and Kerstin Brown with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

“Our fight was good the whole game. We fought, fought and fought, and we couldn’t get a lot of buckets we missed,” Shelton’s coach Jeff Thober said. “That’s something you can’t control. They fought hard. We just didn’t hit enough shots.”

It was low-scoring, yet tight, first half. Halie Clark set the tone by scoring all seven points for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, but the Blue Knights had the slight lead. Shelton struggled to make their shots. They were at first held to two points until Alia Gomez hit a three-point buzzer-beater to end the first half. Both teams combined for 10 points total in the second quarter.