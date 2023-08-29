KEARNEY— The top team in Class B showed up in a big way against Class A competition.

Defending state champions Grand Island Northwest knocked off Kearney High 12-3 in six innings.

"They're a great team and I think they could compete with anybody in Class A," Kearney head coach Steve Stutzman said. "If you make a mistake, they're going to hit it and that's what we can't have. It's a learning moment for those pitchers and our defense,"

Those 12 runs were boosted by two huge innings, with the Vikings scoring four in the top of the third and five in the top of the sixth.

Kearney threatened a rally in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with no outs, and got two runs out of it.

Olivia Wright delivered an RBI with a ground ball single that the shortstop was unable to field cleanly, and had no play on.

However a fielder’s choice, full count strikeout on a masterful rise ball and a hard hit groundout kept the Viking advantage comfortable.

Kearney had seven hits, with six different players earning one. Lauren Schmeits had two hits, and got the start on the mound, striking out three.

The other RBI came in the bottom of the first inning, when Kami Kaskie looped a single into shallow right, sending Kennedy Lee surging home from second.

"We can't let the lows get us down, we've got to find a way to respond," Stutzman said. "That's all this game is is actions and responses. We need to be prepared to compete and bounce back out of it,"

Kearney will see GINW again at the Kearney High tournament on Saturday, along with Class A teams Bellevue West and Bellevue East.

"We're trying to be at level like what Grand Island Northwest is," Stutzman said. "Learn how to have that mentality of competition. You still can't win a championship in week three, the goal is to put ourselves in a position to peak near the end of the season, because once we get to districts everybody's 0-0,"

The Bearcats have a Thursday road trip at Lincoln High, before coming back home Saturday to host a variety of competition in their home tournament at Patriot Park.