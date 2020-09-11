 Skip to main content
Sixth inning rally lifts Stars over Dusters

KCHS softball

Kearney Catholic's Krista Lee (2) slides safely into second base as Holdrege's Alexis Bliven (7) is unable to control the ball at Patriot Park in Kearney on Thursday.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Holdrege 4-2 Thursday night at Patriot Park.

It was the 10th straight win for the Stars (11-1).

Holdrege pitcher Faith Raburn hadn’t allowed a hit going into the sixth but the Stars’ Bralen Biddlecome led off the inning with a triple that turned into a full round trip on an error by the center fielder.

Biddlecome’s run tied the game at 2-2, but Payton Schirmer connected for a two-out double after Lauren Marker reached on a walk and KCHS led 3-2. Schirmer scored on another error on a ground ball by Krista Lee.

Biddlecome survived a two-out walk in the seventh to claim the complete-game victory. She struck out five and gave up four hits.

Raburn struck out nine but walked seven. Holdrege slips to 4-2 on the year.

