Sixth inning rally lifts Stars over Dusters

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Holdrege 4-2 Thursday night at Patriot Park.
It was the 10th straight win for the Stars (11-1).
Holdrege pitcher Faith Raburn hadn’t allowed a hit going into the sixth but the Stars’ Bralen Biddlecome led off the inning with a triple that turned into a full round trip on an error by the center fielder.
Biddlecome’s run tied the game at 2-2, but Payton Schirmer connected for a two-out double after Lauren Marker reached on a walk and KCHS led 3-2. Schirmer scored on another error on a ground ball by Krista Lee.
Biddlecome survived a two-out walk in the seventh to claim the complete-game victory. She struck out five and gave up four hits.
Raburn struck out nine but walked seven. Holdrege slips to 4-2 on the year.
