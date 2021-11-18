Six-man title game rematch of last year’s quarterfinals at Foster Field

KEARNEY — Potter-Dix and Cody-Kilgore High Schools are out west in Nebraska but are almost four hours apart.
However, both unbeaten teams will be traveling 230 miles east to Foster Field to go toe-to-toe in the Class D-6 State Football Championship on Friday.
“We’re very honored and excited to have earned a place in the state championship game,” Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said.
Friday’s matchup will be a rematch from last year’s playoffs, where Cody-Kilgore was victorious, 42-8, in the state quarterfinals.
The Cowboys have seen an elevated level of success in the last six seasons. Cody-Kilgore has made it to the semifinals for three of those six years and was a state runner-up. Head coach Landon Miller has confidence in their chances based on their past experiences.
“I feel like our group of guys are ready, experienced and hungry for this one,” Cody-Kilgore coach Miller said.
Potter-Dix, however, has been on the rise.
Since going 1-7 two seasons ago, the Coyotes have been unbeaten in the regular season, and Cody-Kilgore is the team that gave them their only loss in their last meeting. Leading the Coyotes are the Kasten duo. At quarterback, Brayden Kasten has thrown 31 touchdowns and completed 65% of his passes.
In the backfield, Luke Kasten reached 1,100-mark, averaging 10.9 yards a carry. Jared Anton is only a yard away from a 1,000-yard season. The Coyotes have rushed for 2,831 yards on the ground and 46 touchdowns.
Potter-Dix also is a talented football team.
“They roster one of the elite talents in six-man football,” Miller said about Potter-Dix. “They are well-coached and have a successful scheme that has them with only one loss in the last two years. We understand their talents and respect their rising success in their program. However, we have a lot of talent as well.”
The Cowboys are also a predominately run team led by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the backfield. Senior backs Cactus Millar and Peyton Sterkel hit their 1,100-yard mark and paved the way for the Cowboys to put up 4,169 yards on the ground. The defense has allowed 11.6 points this season.
“Cody-Kilgore is a good team and well-coached,” Frerichs said. “We will need to have a good week of preparation. If we do that, we will put ourselves in a good position on Friday.”
Kickoff for the state championship is set for 7 p.m. at the Ron and Carol Stadium on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.