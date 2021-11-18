Six-man title game rematch of last year’s quarterfinals at Foster Field

KEARNEY — Potter-Dix and Cody-Kilgore High Schools are out west in Nebraska but are almost four hours apart.

However, both unbeaten teams will be traveling 230 miles east to Foster Field to go toe-to-toe in the Class D-6 State Football Championship on Friday.

“We’re very honored and excited to have earned a place in the state championship game,” Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said.

Friday’s matchup will be a rematch from last year’s playoffs, where Cody-Kilgore was victorious, 42-8, in the state quarterfinals.

The Cowboys have seen an elevated level of success in the last six seasons. Cody-Kilgore has made it to the semifinals for three of those six years and was a state runner-up. Head coach Landon Miller has confidence in their chances based on their past experiences.

“I feel like our group of guys are ready, experienced and hungry for this one,” Cody-Kilgore coach Miller said.

Potter-Dix, however, has been on the rise.