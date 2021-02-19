Silver Lining: Trio of Hub Territory wrestlers finish second at state

OMAHA — The Kearney High wrestlers couldn’t have had a better semifinal round. The last couple of consolation rounds went well, too.

But the Bearcats, who wrestled for championships, couldn’t pull the upsets they needed.

Senior Archer Heelan lost to Heartland Athletic Conference nemesis, Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East, 7-2, in the 113-pound championship, and Beau Hostler lost a 2-1 heart-breaker to Grand Island’s Brody Arrants in the 145-pound championship.

In the end, Kearney finished sixth in the team standings, scoring 103.5 points. Millard South, as expected, ran away with the team title, scoring 220.5 points. North Platte finished second with 136 followed by Grand Island (126.5), Norfolk (107.5) and Papillion-La Vista (105).

In the wrestlebacks, Kearney’s Gage Ferguson battled back to place fourth, Carter Abels finished fifth and Dario Rodriguez finished fifth to add to the Bearcats’ team totals.

Spartans’ Slingsby a finalist

In Class D, Ansley/Litchfield’s Cooper Slingsby was the lone Hub Territory wrestler to advance to the finals. There, he lost to neighboring rival Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford, 11-7.