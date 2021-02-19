Silver Lining: Trio of Hub Territory wrestlers finish second at state

OMAHA — The Kearney High wrestlers couldn’t have had a better semifinal round. The last couple of consolation rounds went well, too.
But the Bearcats, who wrestled for championships, couldn’t pull the upsets they needed.
Senior Archer Heelan lost to Heartland Athletic Conference nemesis, Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East, 7-2, in the 113-pound championship, and Beau Hostler lost a 2-1 heart-breaker to Grand Island’s Brody Arrants in the 145-pound championship.
In the end, Kearney finished sixth in the team standings, scoring 103.5 points. Millard South, as expected, ran away with the team title, scoring 220.5 points. North Platte finished second with 136 followed by Grand Island (126.5), Norfolk (107.5) and Papillion-La Vista (105).
In the wrestlebacks, Kearney’s Gage Ferguson battled back to place fourth, Carter Abels finished fifth and Dario Rodriguez finished fifth to add to the Bearcats’ team totals.
Spartans’ Slingsby a finalist
In Class D, Ansley/Litchfield’s Cooper Slingsby was the lone Hub Territory wrestler to advance to the finals. There, he lost to neighboring rival Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford, 11-7.
Seven Hub Territory wrestlers in Class D reached the semifinals where all but Slingsby got derailed.
Slingsby (42-5) defeated Fullerton’s Brett Bridger 1-0 in the semifinals while Zutavern (48-1) won his semifinal over Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski 8-3.
In other semifinals:
-- Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda lost by technical fall to undefeated Eli Lanham of Plainview at 106 pounds.
-- Axtell’s Jacob Fox lost by decision to undefeated Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley at 113 pounds.
-- Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez lost to Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart, 10-6, at 145 pounds.
-- Ansley/Litchfield’s Hunter Arehart was pinned by Hi-Line’s Conner Schutz in an All-Fort Kearny Conference clash at 170 pounds.
-- S-E-M’s Brendon Hall was pinned by Summerland’s Logan Mueller at 285 pounds.
In medal matches, Sauceda and Fox finished third, Perez finished fourth, and Hunter Arehart and Pawloski placed fifth.