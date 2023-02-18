OMAHA — The state championship didn't escape the grasp of Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda this year.

Neither did Anselmo-Merna's Tristan Olson.

Sauceda turned a quick reversal into a winning pin 31 seconds into the second period to win the Class D 113-pound championship Saturday afternoon at CHI Health Center Omaha.

"He tried running 'legs' on me. That's my move. I'm not going to let anyone hit my move on me. I had to turn it up right there," Sauceda said.

The Bulldog junior who finished the season with a 36-0 record, scored his reversal off the whistle after a scoreless first period. He quickly rolled Olson to his back to pick up the win and the championship.

He reacted with a quick forward somersault that resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to his team, but that wasn't his intent.

"I felt like I was in the moment so I just hit it," he said.

A three-time medalist, Sauceda finished third last year after suffering his only loss in the state meet semifinals. That experience made this year's win sweeter.

"It's amazing," he said of the winning experience. "I was No. 1 all year long and I wanted to show everyone I was truly No. 1. .... You might be ranked No. 1 but you have to come out and show it down here. Anything can happen down here."

He rolled through all three days of the state tournament winning his four matches with a technical fall, a major decision and pins in his semifinal and final matches.

"I was way more confident this year. Last year I was a little nervous. i didn't trust myself. This year I knew I was No. 1. I knew I was the baddest man out here," he said.

Sauceda wrestled the entire season wearing a large knee brace on his left leg due to a football injury. He expects to undergo surgery soon.

It was a good experience. I knew I could do it I just had to come out and wrestle.

Tore ACL and after today I'm going to have surgery

Football/beginning of teh season

It didn't bother me. But knowing I have a torn ACL makes me weak.