Shelton's Night: Bulldogs sweep Wilcox-Hildreth

Highlights from Thursday night’s basketball games in the Hub Territory were compiled by the Hub Staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

GIRLS

--Megan Benton netted 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Ord to a 58-39 win against Ravenna. Tori Sklenar led Ravenna with 13 points.

--Shelton rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Wilcox-Hildreth 17-0, to pull out a 34-26 win over the Falcons. Shelton’s individual scoring was not available. Brooke Quadhamer netted 10 points for Wilcox-Hildreth.

BOYS

--Shelton improved to 2-1 with a 54-27 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Quinn Cheney led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Angel Lehn and Tyson Kenton added eight each. For Wilcox-Hildreth Jayden Bauer set the pace with 13 points.