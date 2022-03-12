Shelton wins runner-up in D-1 girls state basketball debut

LINCOLN - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won their first ever state girls basketball chamipionship Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln defeating Shelton, 34-42.

Shelton (27-2) and HLHF went back and forth with the lead in the first quarter. HLHF gained the lead in the second quarter and never looked back leading Shelton 28-15 at the half.

Shelton was down nine at the end of the third quarter, 33-24.

HLHF outrebounded Shelton by 20, 44-24. Shelton was 3-16 on three-pointers and 15-24 from the free throw line.

Shelton's only other loss during the season was to Centura.

Check to kearneyhub.com for a complete recap of the game.