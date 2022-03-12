 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shelton wins runner-up in D-1 girls state basketball debut

  • Updated
  • 0
Briana Simmons

Shelton's Briana Simmons (left) gets past Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Addison Schneider during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday.

 courtesy, Omaha World-Herald

LINCOLN - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won their first ever state girls basketball chamipionship Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln defeating Shelton, 34-42.

Shelton (27-2) and HLHF went back and forth with the lead in the first quarter. HLHF gained the lead in the second quarter and never looked back leading Shelton 28-15 at the half.

Shelton was down nine at the end of the third quarter, 33-24.

HLHF outrebounded Shelton by 20, 44-24. Shelton was 3-16 on three-pointers and 15-24 from the free throw line.

Shelton's only other loss during the season was to Centura.

Check to kearneyhub.com for a complete recap of the game.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shelton girls puts its defense against high-scoring Cougars

Shelton girls puts its defense against high-scoring Cougars

Years of futility started to fade with a 10-win season two years ago. Then last season, the Bulldogs made the district final after a 20-win season. This season, Shelton’s girls are going to the state tournament for the very first time, and they’re going as one of the top-seeded teams.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News