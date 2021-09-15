Shelton volleyball meeting expectations with 13-1 start to season; area volleyball roundup

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Niemack, a 5-11 left-hander, and Gegg, a 6-foot middle, pulled the trigger often. Niemack finished the Axtell match with 17 kills while Gegg had 16. Against Wilcox-Hildreth, Niemack had 12 kills and Gegg and Clark had six apiece.

“We knew Dru was going to have a good year. She had a great year last year,” Kropp said. “And we knew there was Sidney and about the third game of the season we saw it come out and it’s just been coming out a little bit more every game. She’s been a good, secret weapon for us here lately.”

For Axtell (7-5), Lexie Eckhoff and Reagan Nordhausen had 10 kills apiece in the loss to Shelton.

The Wildcats also beat Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-15 with Eckhoff scoring 11 kills and Nordhausen eight. Audrey Nelson had four ace serves.

Ryeann Ritner and Sarah Jensen had eight kills apiece for Wilcox-Hildreth (4-6). Freshman Madison Bunger led the Falcons against Shelton with four kills, all in the second set, and Ritner had three kills.

Other area volleyball results:

- Kearney High climbed over the .500 mark with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 win over Columbus on Tuesday. The Bearcats improve to 7-6, while the Discoverers fall to 9-11.