Shelton swept Ansley/Litchfield Tuesday night, area volleyball roundup

Shelton swept Ansley/Litchfield 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 Tuesday night in Shelton. Leaders for the Bulldogs were not available. For Ansley/Litchfield, Carli Bailey had seven kills.

— Minden’s Sloane Beck had eight kills and teammate Mattie Kamery had seven as Minden defeated McCook 25-16, 25-21 at the McCook Triangular.

— Overton held off Ravenna 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0. Kenzie Scheele and Natalie Wood had 11 kills apiece for the Eagles while Jolee Ryan had nine kills. For Ravenna, Tori Sklenar killed 14 attacks and Kennedy Hurt killed seven.

— Bertrand claimed a five-set win over Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-3, riding the 1-2 attack of Johanna Ford with 11 kills and Sadie Maloley with 10 kills. The Vikings also had 22 sewrvice aces with Jordan Hilmer serving for 10 of them and Emma Brown serving six.