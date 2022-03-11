Shelton steamrolling in state basketball debut; headed to D-1 finals

LINCOLN — First-time state qualifier Shelton punched its ticket to Saturday’s D-1 title contest by overcoming an early double-digit deficit to defeat fifth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic 53-37 on Thursday morning at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs (27-1) limited the Trojans (14-16) to 18 points and 5-for-28 shooting the final three quarters.

Cedar Catholic, which started the season 2-8 and was bidding to reach .500 for the first time this season, connected on 9 of 14 shots and scored 19 in the opening period.

Makenna Willis led Shelton’s rally with a game-high 25 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 free throws. Dru Niemack chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds while Emmilly Berglund added 10 points and 11 boards.

Hartington CC started the game the same way it finished its first-round upset of top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock — firing on all cylinders. Makenna Noecker scored 10 points as the Trojans raced to a 19-8 lead.

But history repeated itself for Shelton, which trailed Niobrara/Verdigre by 10 points after the first quarter in its first-round victory. The Bulldogs found their offense in the second quarter. Cedar Catholic, meanwhile, went 0 for 9 from the floor.

That enabled Shelton to reel off 13 of the final 14 points of the half to snag a 25-22 lead.

The Bulldogs’ momentum continued after halftime, and now they’ll go for their first title at 9 a.m. Saturday against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Noecker finished with 17 points, and Laney Kathol had 10 for Cedar Catholic, which will finish its season in today’s 3 p.m. consolation game at Lincoln East.

Shelton 53, HCC 37

Score by Quarters

Hartington CC (14-16)19 3 9 6 — 37

Shelton (27-1)10 15 15 13 — 53

CEDAR CATHOLIC — Makenna Noecker 7-20 2-4 17; Kathyne Jones 0-6 0-0 0; Jordyn Steffen 2-5 2-2 7; Laney Kathol 4-7 2-5 10; Lauren Bernecker 0-0 1-2 1; Sam Pick 0-1 0-0 0; Faith Christensen 0-0 0-0 0; Grace Wortman 1-3 0-0 2; Baiey Hochstein 0-0 0-00; Cadyn Uttecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 7-13 37.

SHELTON — Halie Clark 0-6 0-2 0; Alia Gomez 1-4 0-0 3; Dru Niemack 3-5 5-9 11; Makenna Willis 7-16 7-8 25; Emmilly Berglund 4-7 2-6 10; Mayte Meza 0-4 0-1 0; Sidney Gegg 1-4 2-2 4; Brianna Simmons 0-1 0-0 0; Addison Burr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 16-27 53.