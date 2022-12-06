Shelton senior Dru Niemack leaves lasting legacy on the volleyball court

KEARNEY — Dru Niemack will leave Shelton High School as one of the most decorated volleyball players in the school’s history.

She has broken the career kills record with 1,370, the season record with 515 kills in 2021 and the game record with 37 kills in a win over Alma last season.

She also led the Bulldogs to the state volleyball tournament for the second time in school history.

Coach Alie Kropp, a Shelton graduate, has been coaching the Bulldogs since Niemack’s sophomore season. She has high praise for the senior outside hitter.

“I think she’s going to walk out of Shelton as, in my opinion, the best volleyball player in the school’s history with all of the records she’s broken and the legacy that she’s left,” Kropp said. “I feel like we’ve built a culture in the last three years of a really strong volleyball program. She has been very impactful in creating that culture.”

In 2018, Shelton went 1-27. Over Niemack’s four years, the team has improved each season, going 9-21 in 2019, 20-9 in 2020, 29-3 in 2021 and 32-3 this year.

The Bulldogs didn’t quite reach their goal of a state championship this season, falling to Howells-Dodge in the semifinals. Still, they bounced back with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Humphrey St. Francis to place third in Class D-2.

“We just continued to get better and better,” Niemack said. “It was a lot of hard work. Seeing us come to the ending that we always hoped for was really full circle for us. We were really proud. Proud of each other, our teammates and our coaches. Our school was proud and our community was proud, so it was a big deal here in Shelton.”

While the school records that Niemack now holds are nice, she gives all of the credit to her teammates.

“It means a lot to just know that there’s proof that we were here, and I owe a lot of that to my teammates,” Niemack said. “Kenna Willis, my setter, she just always put in the hard work to make sure she got me the ball where it needed to be. It doesn’t only make me happy for myself, but it makes me happy for my team. They helped me achieve each of those goals.”

On the year, Niemack had 477 kills, 246 digs, 32 serving aces, 26 blocks and 20 assists. Niemack’s dominating year has led to her being named the Hub Territory Volleyball Player of the Year.

“Her sophomore year is when I started and just seeing where she has come from then to now, she’s just grown tremendously as a player,” Kropp said. “Not only is she a huge hitter and attacker, but she blocks well, she passes well and she serves well. Really just all-around, she’s become such a well-rounded volleyball player.”

Niemack was first drawn to the sport around third grade, when a lot of her classmates began playing. She has stuck with it ever since, learning a lot and making lasting friendships in the process.

“I’ve gotten a lot closer with all my teammates through volleyball,” Niemack said. “It’s just helped me develop as a person. I think it’s made me more equipped to handle different situations. We’ve been in stressful, happy and sad situations. All of that has helped me grow as a person and I think it’ll continue to help me in the future.”

After careful consideration, Niemack has decided to not continue playing volleyball at the college level. She plans to attend UNL in the fall, and while she is still undecided on a major, she is considering pre-law.

“I visited a bunch a NAIA schools and talked to a bunch of coaches, but in the end I kind of just decided that I wanted to be done with the rest of my classmates,” Niemack said. “I wanted to move on and just have the college experience of a student instead of a student-athlete.”