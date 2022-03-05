 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelton riding uptick into clash with top seed

Shelton's Riley Bombeck

Shelton sophomore Riley Bombeck (12) drives around a Medicine Valley defender during the district final Tuesday at Lexington.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

The Shelton Bulldogs know they face a monumental challenge going against St. Mary in the first round of the state tournament.

The Cardinals bring a 24-2 record into the game and are the top seed in the Class D2 bracket. Shelton came into the District Finals as the 12th seed.

The two teams will square off at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the Bulldogs looking to pull another upset.

“We need to play aggressively: attack on offense, run the floor when it’s there, be tough on defense and likely shoot as well or better than the Cardinals,” Shelton coach Will Reutzel said.

The Bulldogs have one thing going for them. They’re defintely a team on the rise and Reutzel has reason to believe his team is peaking at the right time.

“I think from our Twin Valley Conference Tournament on we’ve been playing a little better each game. The guys have still been learning what we we’re wanting/ looking for in our game strategies,” said Reutzel, who is in his first year as Shelton’s head coach.

The post players have improved their defense, rebounding, running the floor, shooting and being aggressive and the guards have “done a great job” handling pressure, distributing the ball, shooting and just executing offensively.

It took the Bulldogs some time to put all the pieced together. They lost two of their first four games, scoring only 27 points in the season opener at Elm Creek. They went through a three-game losing streak at midseason.

“Coming into the year I felt our first handful of games would be difficult. We weren’t going to get many practices to work on shaping what we wanted the team to look like,” Reutzel said. “We looked pretty rough at Elm Creek in an opening-night loss but looked better a week later in a tough overtime loss to Kenesaw.”

The January part of the schedule “made us better and more ready to hit the back end of our schedule with a good outlook on what we could still accomplish,” Reutzel said.

Class D2 Boys

Shelton (19-7) vs. St. Mary (24-2)

9 a.m., Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast

Shelton

Leading Scorers — Riley Bombeck (6-2, So.) 15.4; Ashton Simmons (6-2, So.) 14.8.

Leading Rebounder — Bombeck 5.3.

Msc. — Shelton comes into the tournament on a nine-game win streak.

St. Mary

Leading Scorers — Aidan Hedstrom (6-4, Sr.) 19.6; Isaac Everitt (6-1, Sr.) 12.1; Adam Everitt (6-4, Sr.) 11.5.

Leading Rebounder — Adam Everitt 6.5.

Msc. — St. Mary’s two losses are to Archbishop Bergan by five points and Grand Island Central Catholic by eight points.

