Shelton, Ravenna win team titles at Gibbon

GIBBON — Ravenna’s girls and Shelton’s boys won the team titles at the Gibbon Invitational cross country meet Thursday at Valley View Golf Course.

Ravenna finished with 16 points while Amherst finished second with 37 and Shelton was third with 38.

Ella Buhlke of Central City was the individual winner, finishing in 21 minutes, 33.47 seconds. Gibbon’s Lindsay Wilkens (23:37.88) finished second and S-E-M’s Josie Smith (24:15.91) was third.

Alivia Rager of Ravenna was fourth (24:46.88).

St. Paul’s Conner Wells won the boys’ race in a time of 17:56. Ravenna’s Eli Schroeder (18:55) was second. Ashton Simmons led Shelton finishing third in 19:06.

The Bulldogs finished with 39 points while St. Paul was second with 47. Axtell (74) finished third.