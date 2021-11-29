Shelton girls return bulk of starting lineup; hope to take the next turn to state

Expectations are very high for the Shelton girls basketball team this season.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 20-6 season and return nine players who have started at one time or another.
“With the work the girls have put in during the offseason, mixed with their experience, we will be a much improved team,” said coach Jeff Thober, who is in his third year at Shelton. “Obviously the ultimate goal is a state championship but to get there we have to take it one game at a time. What we focus on is to ‘Win our next game and win our last game of the year.’”
Of the nine returning starters, guard Brianna Simmons is the only senior.
Junior guards Halie Clark and MaKenna Willis averaged more than eight points per game in a balanced offense.
Juniors Emmi Bergland and Dru Niemack averaged nearly seven rebounds per game.
Junior guards Alia Gomez and Mayte Meza also return as does junior post Sidney Gegg.
Sophomore guard Addison Burr, who averaged more than five points per game as a freshman, hopes to return in mid-January from a knee injury.
Shelton won the Twin Valley Conference regular-season championship and finished second in the conference tournament.
The Bulldogs lost in the District final to South Platte.
Boys Basketball
The Shelton Bulldogs will have a new look this year.
But first-year coach Will Reutzel, who has led other programs, including the Shelton girls, has reason to hope the team can find success.
“We have some experience returning but at the same time had three seniors move along that will be difficult to replace,” he said. “Starting the season with new coaches and some new strategies, it may take a little time to hit our stride.”
Seven lettermen return from last year’s 15-10 team, including three of the top four scorers.
Riley Bombeck, a 6-2 guard, was the second-leading scorer for the Bulldogs last season. As a freshman, he averaged 11 points per game.
Junior guard Quinn Cheney, 5-10, averaged nine points per game and Ashton Simmons, a 6-3 guard, netted nearly seven points per game.
Other returning lettermen are 6-4 senior post Kellen Gegg, 6-4 senior post Christian Bly, 6-2 senior post Coby Reutzel and 5-11 senior guard Zach Myers.
“We need to work hard at improving individually and as a team throughout the season, and I think that we have some guys that are willing to get to work,” coach Reutzel said. “We hope to compete nightly in the Twin Valley Conference and play well in the conference tournament. ... If we play well together and peak at the right time, I think that we can compete in and hopefully host our subdistrict.”