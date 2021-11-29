Shelton girls return bulk of starting lineup; hope to take the next turn to state

The Bulldogs lost in the District final to South Platte.

Boys Basketball

The Shelton Bulldogs will have a new look this year.

But first-year coach Will Reutzel, who has led other programs, including the Shelton girls, has reason to hope the team can find success.

“We have some experience returning but at the same time had three seniors move along that will be difficult to replace,” he said. “Starting the season with new coaches and some new strategies, it may take a little time to hit our stride.”

Seven lettermen return from last year’s 15-10 team, including three of the top four scorers.

Riley Bombeck, a 6-2 guard, was the second-leading scorer for the Bulldogs last season. As a freshman, he averaged 11 points per game.

Junior guard Quinn Cheney, 5-10, averaged nine points per game and Ashton Simmons, a 6-3 guard, netted nearly seven points per game.

Other returning lettermen are 6-4 senior post Kellen Gegg, 6-4 senior post Christian Bly, 6-2 senior post Coby Reutzel and 5-11 senior guard Zach Myers.