Shelton girls puts its defense against high-scoring Cougars

The Shelton girls have been building up to this point.

Years of futility started to fade with a 10-win season two years ago. Then last season, the Bulldogs made the district final after a 20-win season.

This season, Shelton’s girls are going to the state tournament for the very first time, and they’re going as one of the top-seeded teams.

The Bulldogs (24-1), with their only loss a three-point setback to Centura, are the fourth seed in the Class D1 bracket and will take on Niobrara-Verdigre (18-8) at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

According to coach Jeff Thober, the Shelton “has played its best basketball here down the stretch.”

Shelton has scored more than 50 points in five of its last seven games and won by more than 15 points in all but one of those games.

The Bulldogs have forged their success with balanced scoring as six players, all of whom will be back next year, are scoring more than five points per game. Guard Makenna Willis sets the pace at 9.4 points per game and she leads the team in assists and steals.

The statistic that jumps out with the Bulldogs is defense. Shelton is allowing 27.4 points per game.

Niobrara-Verdigre averages 54.3 points per game and leading scorer Josilyn Miller averages more points than Shelton has allowed in six games this year.

“Niobrara-Verdigre is another tough matchup,” Thober said. “They are in your face with two girls the entire game. They thrive off turnovers that lead to points.

“To be successful we must take care of the ball and know when to slow down and when to attack. Defensively we will have to be sound, move our feet and communicate.”

Like Shelton, this will be Niobrara-Verdigre’s first trip to the state tournament. Prior to consolidation, Niobrara appeared in the 1985 state tournament. Verdigre qualified for the state tournament four times between 1987 and 1992.