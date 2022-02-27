Shelton girls earn first trip to state tourney

HOLDREGE — The Shelton Bulldogs are going to the state tournament for the first time.

A 12-0 run in the second quarter sparked the Bulldogs to a 42-23 victory over Cambridge in the D1-5 District final at Holdrege.

Shelton (25-1) gave up nine points to the Trojans in the first quarter but allowed only 14 points afterward while using a balanced attack to pull away.

Sidney Gegg came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points. Emmillee Berglund chipped in nine points and Dru Niemack grabbed a dozen rebounds. In all eight players scored for the Bulldogs.

Jaylen Kent led Cambridge with nine points.

Cedar Catholic stops Ravenna

COLUMBUS — Three Hartington Cedar Catholic players scored in double figures as the Cardinals defeated Ravenna 55-33 in the D1-3 District Final at Columbus Lakeview.

Makenna Noecker led the winners with 20 points. Jaedyn Steffen added 11 points, four steals and four assists. And Laney Kathol had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Tori Sklenar was the only Ravenna player scoring in double figures, netting 14 points. The Bluejays (20-6) shot 27% from the floor, including a 3-for-18 effort from the 3-point line.

Overton’s run ended

HAMPTON — Overton’s upset run ended with a 45-39 loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the D1-4 District Final at Hampton.

Kenzie Scheele netted 12 points for the Eagles, who ended the season with a 17-9 ercord. Natalie Wood added nine points and 10 rebounds while JoLee Ryan scored eight points and had nine rebounds.

Humphrey/Linday Holy Family takes a 19-6 record to the state tournament.

Amherst falls short

Sutton denied Amherst a trip to the state tournament, defeating the Broncos 57-44.