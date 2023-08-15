SHELTON — The Shelton Bulldogs had a banner year, both fall and spring, playing in the state tournaments and playoffs.

Trophies and accolades came with the success — conference championship hardware district championships and individual honors.

But many of the key figures in those success have moved on. While this year will wear a different face, hopes are unchanged.

VOLLEYBALLMisti Potter takes over the head coaching chair for the Shelton volleyball program, inheriting a team that went 32-3 last year and finished third at the Class D2 state tournament. But the package doesn’t include the majority of last year’s starters, including Hub Territory Volleyball Player of the Year Dru Niemack or Hub Territory Athlete of the Year MaKenna Willis.

“We are a young team with only one returning starter,” Potter said. “After last year’s trip to state, this group of girls are ready to work hard and compete to get there again this year.”

The top players returning are sophomores Jalyn Branson and Erin Gegg. Both had outstanding freshman seasons with Branson developing into a go-to outside hitter and Gegg a solid middle blocker in the role of her older sister, Sidney, who graduated.

The setter position will fall onto the shoulders of sophomore Macy Willis, MaKenna’s younger sister.

Other players expected to fill key roles are senior outside hitter Addison Burr, senior libero Calee Carman, junior middle hitter Justine Pope, sophomore right-side hitter Susanna Cheney and freshman libero/defensive specialist Gracie Willis.

The Bulldogs open the season Aug. 24 on the road at Nebraska Christian.

FOOTBALLGraduation took a bite out of the Shelton football team, too.

The Bulldogs, in their first year of six-man football, went 7-3, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs, returning excitement to the Shelton fans. But that excitement got dampened this summer by an off-season medical procedure that will likely keep Shelton’s leading offensive threat, Riley Bombeck, on the sidelines this season. Bombeck scored 28 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns last year.

The Bulldogs will welcome the return of end/safety Ashton Simmons (6-4, 170, Sr..), who caught eight touchdown passes last season and was second in the state with nine interceptions. Also back is running back/safety Ben Myers (6-2, 150, Jr), who scored on a reception and interception and a kickoff return.

Another starter returning to the fold is quarterback/safety Dylan Kenton (6-1, 150, Jr), who started six games before being injured and Will Stewart (5-11, 185, Jr.), an end who 13.5 tackles for a loss last year.

Even with graduation and injuries, coach Ryan Province said the Bulldogs have “weapons all over the field in all phases.”

The participation numbers are up and the Bulldogs will likely move up to eight-man in the next classification cycle. However, many of them are still learning the six-man game.

“We have to replace some strong leaders … We will miss the three seniors we lost greatly, but we have the weapons,” Province said.

Shelton opens the season Aug. 25 at Stuart.

CROSS COUNTRYThe Shelton boys’ cross country team lost its top two runners from last year and will rely on freshman and sophomores to carry the load this year.

“Our team will be small and young but we will strive to get better every day,” coach Matthew Walter said.

Three sophomore lettermen — Jaxson Ohlman, Matthew Goldfish and Rhet Hagan — will shoulder much of the load for the Bulldogs this season.

“We have a really young core who look to continue the success we’ve had. They have tons of potential and I’m looking forward to watching them grown,” Walters said.