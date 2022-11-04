Shelton falls to Howells-Dodge in five-set thriller

LINCOLN — The game had everything you’d want to see in a state tournament volleyball match. Shelton would have appreciated the win, though.

After a fifth set that featured comebacks, lead changes, and four points of overtime, the defending champions Howells-Dodge kept its repeat hopes alive with the 19-17 win in the closer.

“We were in a really good position to win it in the fifth, but then we couldn’t get anything to fall and they were digging everything,” Shelton head coach Alie Kropp said.

Howells-Dodge completed its comeback five-set win 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17, with help from its star outside hitter, the 6-foot 1-inch Grace Baumert.

Baumert had a remarkable 34 kills and 23 digs in the game, and was instrumental to the Jaguar comeback in the fourth and fifth set.

With Shelton leading 2-1, the Howells-Dodge rotation shifted Baumert to the front, where she lead a charge back in a dominant set. The Jaguars opened the set on an 11-3 run, not letting the lead slip below six since.

“She was able to finish the game for them,” Kropp said. “She’s an outstanding player all the way around, you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due.”

Dru Niemack led the way for the Bulldogs with 23 kills and 11 digs.

“She’s our No. 1 go-to,” Kropp said. “You can trust her to do her job and do her job well like she has for the last three years,”

The road to the fifth set was not easy for either side. Howells-Dodge opened up with a 9-2 lead, but Shelton soon raced back to tie it at 13. The teams traded points until the game was tied at 19, where the Jaguars locked in and ended the match on a 6-1 run.

The set one defeat opened up a newer, aggressive mentality for Shelton, who took the initiative in set two, escaping a tight middle portion of the set, to close out a 25-20 win of its own.

The third set saw the same intensity, with setter MaKenna Willis leading the charge, utilizing clever passing and a sneaky second hit spike move to jump the Bulldogs in front. Willis had five kills, six digs and 40 assists in the game.

Howells-Dodge got within two, but the Bulldog defense held strong to put the team one set away from the state finals.

That put Howells-Dodge’s backs against the wall, where the team played its best set, setting up a winner-take-all thriller in the fifth.

“Sometimes I think when we get into these high-pressure situations we don’t swing away so we started to be a little less aggressive,” Kropp said. “That came back and hurt us a little bit.”

Shelton took the early advantage in the fifth, jumping up 5-1 with some strong play from Niemack. Baumert broke open the comeback for the Jaguars, with the score flipping to a 7-6 Howells-Dodge lead.

Willis and Jalyn Branson led the Bulldogs back to tie it at 10, with the front line stepping up in the clutch.

Branson’s hit went off a Jaguar out of bounds giving Shelton the lead. A net violation and an ace on a short serve by Macy Willis gave Shelton the 13-10 lead, just two points away from the win.

Two hitting errors put the Jaguars one behind, but another net violation put Shelton a point away. A block put Howells-Dodge one back, and Shelton didn’t get the touch it was clamoring for on a spike that went out of bounds, sending the match into overtime tied at 14.

Shelton earned the first point, but a block re-tied the game. An ace from Howells-Dodge put it one point away, but a spike out of bounds tied it back. Niemack and Baumert alternated kills, putting the two-player duel back at the forefront.

Baumert won the battle, putting away the final two kills to send the Jaguars back to their final destination, and cutting Shelton’s first trip to state since 2007 one round short.

“Its a little bit heartbreaking, that one’s gonna sting for a while,” Kropp said “Howells-Dodge is a great team and if we had to drop to any team, they deserve it, but we’ll bounce back tomorrow.”

Shelton faces Humphrey-St. Francis in the third-place game on Saturday.