Seven Hub Territory Class D wrestlers advance to semifinals

OMAHA — Seven Hub Territory wrestlers have advanced to the Class D semifinals at the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships at CHI-Omaha.
The Class D semifinals begin at 1 p.m. today.
Reaching the semifinals were Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda (106 pounds), Axtell’s Jacob Fox (113), Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez (145), Ansley/Litchfield’s Hunter Arehart (170) and Cooper Slingsby (182), Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski (182) and S-E-M’s Brendon Hall (285).
Fox won a battle of Fort Kearny Conference rivals, beating Jaxon Smith of Elm Creek 14-5. Smith was the FKC Tournament and district tournament champion.
Hall also pulled off an upset, pinning Burwell’s Hunter Mayfield in 44 seconds. It was Mayfield’s third loss of the year while Hall improved to 31-17.
Sixteen Hub Territory wrestlers qualified for the Class D state tournament. Eleven won their first-round matches.
Those who have come through the first two rounds of consolation matches to keep medal hopes alive include Smith, Overton’s Cinch Kiger (138), Ansley/Litchfield’s Collin Arehart (160) and Kolby Larson (195),
Championship matches for Classes A and D are scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
Hub Territory
First Round
106 — Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (23-8) dec. Triston Wells, Thayer Central (33-18) 5-2,
113 — Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek (34-7) pinned Nathan Halsey, Elkhorn Valley (13-12) 1:51,
113 — Jacob Fox, Axtell (38-9) dec. Brock Burry, Bayard (17-14) 11-4,
138 — Cinch Kiger, Overton (36-17) dec. Hunter Deeds, North Platte St. Patrick’s (33-14), SV-1 4-2,
138 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland (48-1) pinned Reece Jones, S-E-M (29-22) 1:03,
145 — Xavier Perez, Elm Creek (35-6) dec. Gaven Nutter, North Platte St. Patrick’s (18-17) 3-0,
145 — Ruger Reimers, Palmer (49-2) dec. Taaron Lavicky, Axtell (34-19) 8-3,
152 — Colton Holthus, Garden County (45-2) pinned Joseph French, Axtell (22-15) 3:12,
160 — Collin Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield (34-9) dec. Matthew Kohel, Morrill (23-13) 4-2,
170 — Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield (29-5) dec. Sam Vortherms, Creighton (36-10) 8-5,
182 — Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield (40-4) pinned Jaycob Young, Maxwell (11-14) 0:33,
182 — Sean Duffy, Kenesaw (24-11) pinned Kaleb Senff, Axtell (27-16) 4:00,
182 — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton (7-4) pinned Dallas Miller, Garden County (35-12) 3:56,
195 — Kolby Larson, Ansley/Litchfield (46-3) pinned Jacob Harrison, Franklin (8-10) 2:31,
220 — Tyler Dawe, Burwell (21-10) pinned Aaron Hernandez, S-E-M, (16-25) 4:42,
285 — Brendon Hall, S-E-M (30-17) pinned Dax Doernemann, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (13-26) 0:43,
Class D Quarterfinals
106 — Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (23-8) dec. Jeffery Forsen, Mullen (27-8) 8-3.
113 — Jacob Fox, Axtell (38-9) dec. Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek (34-8) 14-5.
138 — Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water (46-6) dec. Cinch Kiger, Overton (36-18) 15-7.
145 — Xavier Perez, Elm Creek (36-6) pinned Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup (38-13) 2:23.
160 — Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe (23-4) dec. Collin Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield (34-10) 4-2.
170 — Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield (30-5) pinned Jordan Smith, Arapahoe (35-14) 0:14.
182 — Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield (41-4) pinned Sean Duffy, Kenesaw (24-12) 3:44.
182 — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton (8-4) dec. Cash Meier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (36-6) 13-6.
195 — Gavin White, Sutherland (40-2) dec. Kolby Larson, Ansley/Litchfield, (46-4) 3-1.
285 — Brendon Hall, S-E-M (31-17) pinned Hunter Mayfield, Burwell (25-3) 0:44.