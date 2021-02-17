Seven Hub Territory Class D wrestlers advance to semifinals

OMAHA — Seven Hub Territory wrestlers have advanced to the Class D semifinals at the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships at CHI-Omaha.

The Class D semifinals begin at 1 p.m. today.

Reaching the semifinals were Shelton’s Sebastian Sauceda (106 pounds), Axtell’s Jacob Fox (113), Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez (145), Ansley/Litchfield’s Hunter Arehart (170) and Cooper Slingsby (182), Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski (182) and S-E-M’s Brendon Hall (285).

Fox won a battle of Fort Kearny Conference rivals, beating Jaxon Smith of Elm Creek 14-5. Smith was the FKC Tournament and district tournament champion.

Hall also pulled off an upset, pinning Burwell’s Hunter Mayfield in 44 seconds. It was Mayfield’s third loss of the year while Hall improved to 31-17.

Sixteen Hub Territory wrestlers qualified for the Class D state tournament. Eleven won their first-round matches.

Those who have come through the first two rounds of consolation matches to keep medal hopes alive include Smith, Overton’s Cinch Kiger (138), Ansley/Litchfield’s Collin Arehart (160) and Kolby Larson (195),

Championship matches for Classes A and D are scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.