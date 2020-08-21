Set for Success: Division I recruit Lucy Bartee, top hitters return for KHS

KEARNEY— The Kearney High School volleyball team continues to chase that elusive state tournament bid.
The Bearcats haven’t played in the big show since 1984 but are getting closer.
“This is my sixth year. It’s been a culture thing for us to get back to Lincoln. We’ve been to five district finals and I’m really proud of them and those efforts,” coach Jessica Day said.
But there’s still that last step to take.
“That’s going to be the goal for our program, to get to another district final and get a chance to get to Lincoln,” she said.
As every journey starts with the first step, a volleyball offense needs that first pass. For the past couple years, Adi Wood has made that a downhill start. But Wood graduated, taking her skills to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and finding her replacement is the priority.
“That’s going to be something we’re going to have to address this season for us in order to meet the potential I see this team meeting because they can,” Day said. “We have some really seasoned players and I’m really excited to see what they can do.”
If Day finds reliable passing, things will go well because those passes will fall into the hands of 6-foot senior setter Lucy Bartee. Bartee has committed to NCAA Division I Augustana after an outstanding junior season.
“She’s been an absolute blessing to work with,” Day said. “She’s tall, she’s long, she has a knowledge of the game and a knack for who to go to and when. And her hands are beautiful.”
With her height, Bartee gives the Bearcats another threat — a setter who can attack and block. She was third on the team in blocks last year, second in service aces and had a .304 hitting percentage.
She will have an array of familiar hitters as last year’s top three hitters — Aspen Rusher, Lily Novacek and Sidney Province — return.
Rusher, a 5-9 senor outside hitter, averaged a team-leading 3.3 kills per set last year. Novacek, 6-foot senior middle blocker, led the team in blocks, averaging nearly one per set. And Province, a 6-foot senior outside hitter was third on the team in kills behind Rusher and Novacek.
“We have a big offense. We have a setter I think is one of the absolute bests in the state. Again, if we can pass the ball, we have a setter who can get the ball to those hitters. At any given time, we have someone who can put it away,” Day said.
But there’s no getting away from the pass that is the basis for the offense.
“I always said about Adi, she just knew the game so well and had a great court sense about her. There’s certainly competition for that position that’s going on in practice every day and that’s something we’re going to be looking at through the early part of the season. Our girls know that. They know that’s not going to be an easy position to fill,” Day said.
The only experienced back-row player is sophomore Elli Mehlin, who didn’t start playing varsity until mid-September last year. She finished fifth on the team in digs.
Kearney opens the season Thursday at Lincoln North Star and has seen its season schedule remain almost unchanged without any Omaha Public Schools teams on the calendar. The OPS schools have canceled their season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
While other schools are playing, they are taking precautions.
“I’ve never sanitized balls so much in my life,” Day said.
Her players have been helping out.
“I really am enjoying this senior class. You take Lucy Bartee, Lily Novacek, Aspen Rusher and Sidney Province, who have been around this program and have been amazing, amazing kids on and off the court. I’m going to really miss them. They’ve really been pushing our kids and in this crazy pandemic that we’re dealing with. Their leadership has been off the charts as far as wearing masks and doing all the small things in spite of all they have to face,” she said.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!