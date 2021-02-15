Second-quarter run sends Kearney High boys to sixth straight win

KEARNEY — The Kearney High seniors made the most of their day.
Honored prior to Saturday night’s game with Fremont, and filling all the starting positions, the Bearcats pulled away for a 71-57 victory over the Tigers.
It didn’t start out quite as well as the Bearcats seniors hoped as Fremont (4-15) jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first six minutes.
“We played a tough (overtime) game last night and then we turn around and come back here and have Senior Night, so there’s an opportunity for some sluggish basketball,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “But we have guys that are capable basketball players. ... We have pretty good decision makers and we had to make some adjustments. But our guys responded better in the second quarter.”
Everybody got in the act as five players scored in double figures and Easton Bruce finished with eight.
Down 26-17, Kearney went on a 20-0 run that was started by a three-point basket by Jack Dahlgren.
Jack Johnson sandwiched a three-point play and a three-point basket around a three-point basket by Jack Mundorf and Kearney had taken the lead.
By late in the third quarter, Kearney led by 17.
“It was more defensive that anything,” Beranek said. “We slowed them down on the defensive end and we cut down on some turnovers in the second quarter. They were getting some live-ball turnovers and turning them into easy layups.
“Our pressure wasn’t really good tonight. We didn’t really get any steals or anything out of it, but I felt like it sped the game up a little bit, which is what we wanted.”
Johnson and Preston Pearson led the Bearcats with 14 points apiece while Vanderbeek scored 12, Mundorf 11 and Dahlgren 10.
Sam Gifford and Jadyn Cascio-Jensen each scored 10 for Fremont.
The Tigers fought back within 11 with just over five minutes left, but Mundorf got into the lane for a layup then hit a 3-pointer and Vanderbeek slammed the door with a two-handed jam.
@HubSports_Buck
n Kearney 71, Fremont 57
Score by Quarters
Fremont (4-15)17 9 13 18 — 57
Kearney (13-7)10 25 18 18 — 71
Fremont — Sam Gifford 10, Jadyn Cascio-Jensen 10, Dawson Glause 9, Micah Moore 8, Mark Mendoza 8, Drew Sellon 6, Conner Richmond 4.
Kearney — Preston Pearson 14, Jack Johnson 14, Will Vanderbeek 12, Jack Mundorf 11, Jack Dahlgren 10, Easton Bruce 8.