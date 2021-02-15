Second-quarter run sends Kearney High boys to sixth straight win

KEARNEY — The Kearney High seniors made the most of their day.

Honored prior to Saturday night’s game with Fremont, and filling all the starting positions, the Bearcats pulled away for a 71-57 victory over the Tigers.

It didn’t start out quite as well as the Bearcats seniors hoped as Fremont (4-15) jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first six minutes.

“We played a tough (overtime) game last night and then we turn around and come back here and have Senior Night, so there’s an opportunity for some sluggish basketball,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “But we have guys that are capable basketball players. ... We have pretty good decision makers and we had to make some adjustments. But our guys responded better in the second quarter.”

Everybody got in the act as five players scored in double figures and Easton Bruce finished with eight.

Down 26-17, Kearney went on a 20-0 run that was started by a three-point basket by Jack Dahlgren.

Jack Johnson sandwiched a three-point play and a three-point basket around a three-point basket by Jack Mundorf and Kearney had taken the lead.

By late in the third quarter, Kearney led by 17.