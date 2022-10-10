Saturday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

Archbishop Bergan 2, KCHS 0: Kearney Catholic gave up six ace serves and hit .155 while losing the fifth-place match at the Centennial Conference Tournament 25-16, 25-19. Londyn Carnes led the Stars (19-8) with seven kills.

KCHS 2, Columbus Scotus 0: Kearney Catholic defeated Columbus Scotus 25-21, 25-21 in the consolation bracket with Carnes scoring 11 kills and Callie Squiers delivering two ace serves, a block and 22 set assists.

KCHS 2, St. Cecilia 0: The Stars defeated the Hawkettes 25-16, 25-20 using a balanced attack led by Margaret Haarberg with six kills. Callie Squiers and Sophie Conner had two blocks each.

Bertrand 2, Sandhills Valley 0: Bertrand defeated Sandhills Valley 25-14, 25-11 at the Anselmo-Merna Invitational. The Vikings recorded 20 ace serves, seven by Leah Schutz. Shelby Shoene had a team-high seven kills.

Bertrand 2, Mullen 0: Bertrand swept Mullen 25-10, 25-18. Bethany Pelton had a team-high five kills for the Vikings and Addison Andersen had four ace serves.

Riverside 2, Bertrand 0: Riverside handed Bertrand a 25-23, 25-15 loss in the first round of the Anselmo-Merna Invitational. Brooklyn Evans led the Vikings with six kills.