Saturday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

Kearney Catholic 2, Sidney 0: Kearney Catholic swept Sidney 25-22, 25-17 at the North Platte Triangular. Londyn Carnes and Aibrey Mandernach had seven kills each for the Stars (22-7) and Callie Squiers had three blocks and 15 assists.

Kearney Catholic 2, North Platte 0: Londyn Carnes led the way with nine kills as Kearney Catholic defeated North Platte 25-19, 25-11 at the North Platte Triangular. Maleigha Johnson served up seven aces to add to the Stars’ cause. Kearney Catholic faces Overton on the road Tuesday night.

Shelton 2, Harvard 0: Shelton disposed of a 2-win Harvard team 25-6, 25-5 in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference. Dru Niemack had 10 kills and Alia Gomez had seven ace serves to lead Shelton.

Shelton 2, Silver Lake 0: Shelton improved to 26-1 with a 25-10, 25-13, win over Silver Lake in the TVC Tournament semifinals. Dru Niemack led the Bulldogs with 13 kills and Sidney Gegg provided four blocks. Shelton will play Deshler in tonight’s championship game at Kenesaw.

