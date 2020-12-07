Saturday's Hub Territory basketball highlights

BOYS
-- Papillion-La Vista South won the Early Bird Classic championship with a 59-55 win over Kearney High. Graham Cassoutt led the Titans with 19 points and Daniel Brocaille added 16. Easton Bruce led the Bearcats for the second straight game, netting 17 points. Will Vanderbeek added 11 and Jack Johnson scored 10.
-- Kearney Catholic improved to 2-0 with a 73-42 win over Holdrege. Brett Mahony led the Stars with 15 points, all in the first half. Garrett Schmaderer chipped in 12 points, including two of the Stars’ 10 3-pointers. For the Dusters, Dashton Edgren scored 14 points and Jackson Hinrichs netted 13.
-- Four Loomis players scored in double figures as the Wolves defeated S-E-M 71-67 Saturday night. Quinn Johnson led the way with 20 points followed by Aden Lovitt with 18, Carson Orcutt with 14 and Shay Swanson with 10. Carson Rohde led the Mustangs with 19 points followed by Tucker Whitesel with 13, Kellen Eggleston with 11 and Creyton Line with 10.
-- Shelton rebounded from Friday night’s loss to Elm Creek to beat Franklin 69-51 on Saturday. Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 26 points. Quinn Cheney followed with 12. For Franklin Spencer Wentworth had 24.
-- Ansley/Litchfield improved to 2-0 with a 64-55 win over Ravenna. The Spartans had a balanced scoring attack with Tycen Bailey scoring 14 points, Jeff Cunningham 13, Calvin Finley 11 and Caden Holm 10. The Bluejays’ Eli Schroeder knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points while Trey Anderson nailed three 3-pointers, finishing with 11 points, and Wil Fiddelke added 10 points.
-- Minden fell to Ogallala 81-42 despite a 13-point performance by Carter Harsin and 12 points from Caden Bradley.
GIRLS
-- Aspen Rusher poured in 24 points — the most points by a Bearcat since Adi Wood scored 26 against Norfolk on Dec. 21, 2018 — to lead the Kearney High girls to a 67-64 win over South Sioux City. Maddy Province and Lily Novacek added 11 points each and Tatum Rusher scored 10 as Kearney evened its record at 1-1 and finished third in the Early Bird Classic. Kyra Fisher scored 26 for South Sioux City. Aspen Rusher and Novacek collected eight rebounds apiece and Kierstynn Garner handed out seven assists.
-- Kearney Catholic rebounded from a season-opening loss to Sutton to beat Holdrege 45-36 Saturday afternoon at Cope Coliseum. Ashley Keck led the Stars with 17 points, while Alexis Bliven led Holdrege with 12 points.
-- S-E-M rallied in the second half to beat Loomis 47-34. Freshman Mikah O’Neill led the Mustangs with 14 points and eight rebounds. Adi McFarland followed with eight points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, who trailed 20-13 at halftime. Faith Hernandez and Audrey Reiter also scored eight points. Loomis’ Hannah Stewart led all scorers with 20 points. Samantha Schemper added 15.
