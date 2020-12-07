Saturday's Hub Territory basketball highlights

BOYS

-- Papillion-La Vista South won the Early Bird Classic championship with a 59-55 win over Kearney High. Graham Cassoutt led the Titans with 19 points and Daniel Brocaille added 16. Easton Bruce led the Bearcats for the second straight game, netting 17 points. Will Vanderbeek added 11 and Jack Johnson scored 10.

-- Kearney Catholic improved to 2-0 with a 73-42 win over Holdrege. Brett Mahony led the Stars with 15 points, all in the first half. Garrett Schmaderer chipped in 12 points, including two of the Stars’ 10 3-pointers. For the Dusters, Dashton Edgren scored 14 points and Jackson Hinrichs netted 13.

-- Four Loomis players scored in double figures as the Wolves defeated S-E-M 71-67 Saturday night. Quinn Johnson led the way with 20 points followed by Aden Lovitt with 18, Carson Orcutt with 14 and Shay Swanson with 10. Carson Rohde led the Mustangs with 19 points followed by Tucker Whitesel with 13, Kellen Eggleston with 11 and Creyton Line with 10.

-- Shelton rebounded from Friday night’s loss to Elm Creek to beat Franklin 69-51 on Saturday. Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 26 points. Quinn Cheney followed with 12. For Franklin Spencer Wentworth had 24.