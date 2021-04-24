S-E-M's Carson Rohde sets two school records

LEXINGTON — S-E-M’s Carson Rohde had a record-breaking day at the Don Bader Lexington Invitational on Friday.

He just didn’t win any gold medals.

The Mustang senior led the shot put and discus going into the finals, but in both events, North Platte’s Nic Davis edged him in his final two throws.

But Rohde celebrated reaching two of his goals.

He said this year “has been going pretty good. The weather hasn’t been the best but we got a really good day today and ... we all took advantage of it. I took advantage of it in two events and broke the school record in both.”

Rohde threw 168 feet, 5 inches in the discus, losing by two inches to Davis. In the shot put, Davis threw 56-2 1/4 on his last throw, beating Rohde, who threw 53-3 1/2.

“I’ve been working pretty hard (to break those), I hit the weight room every day then go out and throw. ... I’ve broken half my goals and I’m all ready to go for the final two: To win the state championship,” he said.

He would really like to post a discus mark of at least 170 feet and a shot put throw of 55 feet.