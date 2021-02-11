S-E-M's Carson Rohde: Playing for Huskers a childhood dream

SUMNER — On a Friday night when the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School football team had a game canceled, the phone rang for Carson Rohde.

It was from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

It was that one phone call that made his childhood dream come true. Rohde was going to play football for the Cornhuskers.

Rohde was offered a walk-on spot for the Huskers. He said he has been a fan all his life. The first time he attended a Husker game, he was 13 years old. It was a memory that he cherished being part of “The Sea of Red” and watching his favorite team at Memorial Stadium.

“The first time I went to a Husker game, they played Wyoming. It was so fun being able to watch them, and the atmosphere is just amazing there,” Rohde said.

Rohde had other school options that he was considering, but he didn’t see himself playing anywhere else other than Nebraska. Right before the state high school football playoffs started, he made the announcement that he had committed to the Huskers.