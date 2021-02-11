S-E-M's Carson Rohde: Playing for Huskers a childhood dream

SUMNER — On a Friday night when the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School football team had a game canceled, the phone rang for Carson Rohde.
It was from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
It was that one phone call that made his childhood dream come true. Rohde was going to play football for the Cornhuskers.
Rohde was offered a walk-on spot for the Huskers. He said he has been a fan all his life. The first time he attended a Husker game, he was 13 years old. It was a memory that he cherished being part of “The Sea of Red” and watching his favorite team at Memorial Stadium.
“The first time I went to a Husker game, they played Wyoming. It was so fun being able to watch them, and the atmosphere is just amazing there,” Rohde said.
Rohde had other school options that he was considering, but he didn’t see himself playing anywhere else other than Nebraska. Right before the state high school football playoffs started, he made the announcement that he had committed to the Huskers.
“It was a big day for me and my family, and my whole community supported me through the whole process,” Rohde said. “I felt like Nebraska was a great place for me because it’s been a dream of mine since I was young. I’ve been a Husker fan since I was born. I’ve always watched their games and supported everything about them.”
Rohde is listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds.
This past season, playing six-man football for S-E-M, Rohde was the starting running back and linebacker. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 751 yards and 27 touchdowns. Every time he gets his carries, he said, he tries to emulate his favorite Nebraska player.
“I wanted to kind of play the running model of Ameer Abdullah,” Rohde said. “He was a great running back but an even better team leader.”
On defense, Rohde recorded 28 solo tackles — nine tackles for loss — and two interceptions.The Mustangs went 5-3 that year, and fell to Paxton High School in an overtime loss in the playoffs. His success at six-man ball led to being invited to the Nebraska Shrine Bowl, which is scheduled June 5 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. After receiving his invitation, he said he hopes to pave the way for more six-man players in the future.
“People are gonna see that six-man is football, too, and I think I can prove that,” Rohde said.
While he is used to carrying the football and running downhill, Rohde will be working on his snaps and moving laterally as he is expected to play center for the Huskers. He also plans on studying athletic training at UNL.