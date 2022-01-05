S-E-M takes down last unbeaten team in Class D1

SUMNER — S-E-M surged to a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter and held on to beat No. 10-raniked Sandhills Valley 55-49 Tuesday night in Sumner, taking down the last unbeaten team in Class D1.

The Mustangs made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minutes to preserve the victory and improve to 7-1.

“This is a big one for us. We started off a little sluggish (this season) but to beat these guys, I think we’re kind of on a streak here now. Hopefully we can keep it going, but we have a lot of tough teams to play,” S-E-M coach Darby Line said.

The Mustangs led most of the game, getting a jump start from guard Noah Eggleston, who had eight points in the first quarter. He would finish with 13, scoring the rest of his points in the fourth quarter.

Tucker Whitesel, who led the Mustangs with 16 points, scored five of his in the first quarter, making one of three 3-pointers S-E-M hit to take an 18-12 lead.

The Mavericks (8-1) countered by scoring on second-chance points.