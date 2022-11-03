S-E-M season ends with loss to BDS

LINCOLN — S-E-M's fairy tale season came to an end.

The hare won.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, fortified by a considerable height advantage and a mountain of state tournament experience, overcame a first-set Mustang win and a fourth-set comeback, to beat the Mustangs 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7 Thursday afternoon at the Class D1 State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln.

"I think it went in reverse order. We didn't have a lot of nerves at the beginning and then, as the game went on, .... plus, we were out of system. We couldn't service receive and when we're out of system, we struggle," S-E-M coach Tammy Kenton said. "And, let's face it, they're horses in the front row."

Led by 6-foot-3 senior JessaLynn Hudson, who had 26 kills, and a supporting cast of front-row players 5-10 or 5-11, the Eagles pounded away at the S-E-M defense.

But that didn't phase the Mustangs — a team with one senior who has seen limited playing time. S-E-M went toe-to-toe in the first set where neither team led by more than three points.

After winning the extended set, the Mustangs (27-6) pulled ahead in the second, 17-12. Then BDS did the unthinkable.

The Eagles (27-5)outscored S-E-M 13-2 to win the second set then built a 13-3 lead in the third set — a 26-5 run where the Mustangs' serve-receive game crashed.

"We couldn't stay in system because our passes weren't there," Kenton said. "When you're out of system and your sets are too low and they're too low, they're easy to block. ...

If we just could have been in system more, obviously we would have had a better chance."

After getting steamrolled, S-E-M found a second wind, rallying to get within one before losing the third set. They trailed in the fourth set 15-9 before coming back again and winning.

"It seems like when we're down we fight harder and the nerves don't get to them," Kenton said.

Junior Mikah O'Neill led the Mustangs with 21 kills and freshman Taryn Arbuthnot had 17. Almost half of those kills came in the first set and a half. From there it was a struggle.

"Mikah and Taryn really do a good job of ball placement. But when the ball is set on top of the net or too low, it really limits what you can do with ball placement," Kenton said.

The sets came from all directions and all players as BDS unleashed a barrage of attacks that resulted in wild deflections and passes.

"In their defense, they were setting from behind the 10-foot line most of the time. Your passes have to be there to have your three options and when you're limited to one option, it doesn't take the blockers on the other side to know where you're going to go," Kenton said.

BDS was credited with 17 bocks, seven by 5-11 senior Mallory Dixon.

S-E-M was less effective, with eight blocks. Because of limited numbers, it's not a phase of the game the Mustangs get to polish in practice. Consequently, they didn't slow down many of the Eagles' powerful swings.

"Our blocks weren't getting closed. ... We really needed to get some blocks on them to get in their head a little bit to change what they were doing. They didn't have to change anything. They just kept pounding away," Kenton said.

One successful block, by O'Neill and Jenna Claflin, broke a 25-25 tie in the fourth set and helped bring about the fifth set. But after O'Neill got her first three kills, the Mustangs hit another dry spell and fell behind 9-4.

They got back within two but BDS scored the last six points to end it.

Kenton saish she couldn't be prouder of the grit her team showed fighting back more than once against a taller, more experienced team.

"Half of our team hasn't seen a volleyball game at the state tournament and that experience is huge playing in a venue like this. ... It's a lot different than playing in a high school gym," she said. "I'm guessing they had some seniors who really wanted it. ... Just that fight as a senior gives you a little bit more energy."