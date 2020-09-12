S-E-M outlasts Spalding Academy in 66-62 shootout

SUMNER — A fourth-down stop at the start of the fourth quarter, a long run on fourth down with minutes remaining and a touchdown right before halftime helped S-E-M upset Spalding Academy, 66-62, Friday night in Sumner.
The Mustangs improve to 2-1 while the Shamrocks fall to 2-1. S-E-M gets a well-deserved bye next week before taking on Silver Lake.
“We gave up some big plays defense. We really had trouble with both their run and pass game … we knew that was going to be the case. This is one of the better offenses in six man,” Mustang coach Josh Rohde said. “But the guys didn’t flinch because our offense was rolling so well. That kept our confidence up.”
Trailing 52-37 at halftime and 60-43 late in the third, Spalding Academy turned to the elusive Jacob Diessner and Klayton Kleffner to come back. A 49-yard kick return by Kleffner helped set up a 16-yard run by Diessner on the next play. It marked one of the Shamrock’s several quick hitters on the night.
The luck of the Irish then found the Shamrocks as they recovered the ensuing kickoff deep in S-E-M territory. They kicked short all night and found pay dirt again as Diessner ran 3 yards for six points on fourth down. It was one of his six scores on the night; in the first half he turned an on-side kick recovery into a 38-yard TD run and a 12-6 lead.
Now ahead by just four, S-E-M moved the ball down the field again but Kleffer picked off a pass at the Shamrock 23-yard line. Diessner followed with a 36-yard run on third down but the drive eventually stalled early in the fourth. With first and goal from the S-E-M 11-yard line, two runs went nowhere and a fourth down pass was dropped inside the five.
The Mustangs also had a workhorse on offense.
“Carson (Rohde) is the guy we lean on. In the first half we tried to get him into one-on-one situations in the pass game. Then they started to double him,” Rohde said. “I told him I was going to run him until his wheels fall off. We have a bye week coming up so he’s got plenty of time to rest.”
At 6-6, 270 pounds, Rohde was by far the biggest player on the field. Returning a kickoff for a score in the first half, making several catches in traffic for big gains and running through Spalding Academy at times, Rohde’s number was called in crunch time. On fourth and two with 6:43 left, he rumbled for a 39-yard gain. S-E-M converted fourth-and-long soon after before Rohde ran three straight times, the last being for six points and a 66-56 lead with 3:17 left. That capped a rare 79-yard drive.
“We practiced hard all week. We knew these guys were going to be a tough team … they are top three in the state,” Carson Rohde said. “My team did a great job of holding blocks for me and getting it done. (On fourth down) Only thing going through my mind was get that first down. I just got to keep trucking.”
While Spalding Academy answered a minute later, S-E-M recovered another onside kick and used four runs and its lone punt of the game to basically run out the clock.
“We played really well and it showed on the scoreboard,” Carson Rohde said. “(Eggleston) does a great of throwing the ball. He steps up every time we need him. He does a great job putting the ball up where only I can get it and no one else can.”
Eggleston tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jayson Guthard with three seconds left in the first half for a key score. Guthard also made three PAT’s to provide some extra breathing room for the Mustangs.
