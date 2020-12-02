S-E-M boys return all 5 starters

SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustangs won’t be anyone’s pushover this year.
The Mustangs return all five starters and a total of seven letter winners from last year’s 9-11 team, including seniors Carson Rohde, a Nebraska football walk-on commit.
Rohde, a 6-2 center who is a four-year starter, averaged 16.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season. Five-10 guard Noah Bydlon is the other returning senior letter winner.
Also back are 6-4 sophomore post player Jayson Guthard and a slew of sophomore guards – 6-foot Creyton Line, 5-11 Tucker Whitesel, 6-0 Noah Eggleston and 6-0 Kellen Eggleston.
Line averaged 12.8 points per game last season as a freshman.
“Everyone worked really hard in the offseason to improve their individual skills,” said coach Darby Line, in his eighth year with the Mustangs. “We are still very young and so we will need to build confidence and improve consistency as the season goes along.”
Girls Basketball
The S-E-M girls basketball team lost four starters to graduation but third-year coach John Rohde won’t hesitate to turn to the younger players returning.
“We are really looking forward to this upcoming season. We had decent success and saw good improvement this summer when we could finally get to some camps and look forward to getting back on the basketball court,” Rohde said. “(We) have some good talent coming back, especially with our guard play. I’m looking forward to seeing how a few of our freshmen can contribute.”
The Mustangs return three players who started at times last year — 5-6 junior Faith Hernandez, who average nine points and two steals per game last year; 5-5 junior Abbie Rohde, who averaged five points and two steals per game; and 5-7 senior Elle Guthard, who averaged four points per game.
Other returning letter winners are 6-foot junior Adi McFarland, 6-foot junior Audrey Reiter and 5-6 junior Sydney Heusman.
“We have a couple girls with good height who didn’t get a lot of playing time last year but expect good things out of them,” coach Rohde said. “We need to get some games under our belt and find our roles on the team and I think some good things will happen this year.”
Wrestling
S-E-M’s wrestlers are in the midst of a youth movement with only four returning starters and no seniors.
“With a majority of the team consisting of freshmen, the focus for us is to get as many matches as we can to develop them throughout the season,” coach Jake Padrnos said. The team “is going to have to look to the returning four starters — Brendan Hall, Reece Jones, Ashton Nichols and Ethan Atkins — for leadership of a group of wrestlers that have little varsity tournament experence.”
Hall qualified for the state tournament last year at 285. Atkins wrestled at 126, Jones at 132 and Nichols at 170 last year.
