S-E-M boys return all 5 starters

The Mustangs return three players who started at times last year — 5-6 junior Faith Hernandez, who average nine points and two steals per game last year; 5-5 junior Abbie Rohde, who averaged five points and two steals per game; and 5-7 senior Elle Guthard, who averaged four points per game.

Other returning letter winners are 6-foot junior Adi McFarland, 6-foot junior Audrey Reiter and 5-6 junior Sydney Heusman.

“We have a couple girls with good height who didn’t get a lot of playing time last year but expect good things out of them,” coach Rohde said. “We need to get some games under our belt and find our roles on the team and I think some good things will happen this year.”

Wrestling

S-E-M’s wrestlers are in the midst of a youth movement with only four returning starters and no seniors.

“With a majority of the team consisting of freshmen, the focus for us is to get as many matches as we can to develop them throughout the season,” coach Jake Padrnos said. The team “is going to have to look to the returning four starters — Brendan Hall, Reece Jones, Ashton Nichols and Ethan Atkins — for leadership of a group of wrestlers that have little varsity tournament experence.”