 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road to Kearney reaches 50 for Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships
0 Comments

Road to Kearney reaches 50 for Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont’s Elli Dahl

Fremont’s Elli Dahl, pictured leading the UNK High School Invitational in September, is one of the favorites to win a state championship during the Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships that will be run Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

Friday’s Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships meet will mark the 50th straight year the state meet has been run at the Kearney Country Club.

During the years, the meet has gone through many changes.

The NSAA held its first state meet in 1960 at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The race covered 1.9 miles.

The first meet in Kearney was also run over 1.9 miles. Hall of Fame runner Barney Hill of Boys Town was the Class A champion. Ron Galaviz of Ogallala won Class B and Juan Carrizales of Morrill won Class C. Class D wouldn’t be added until 1994.

The course was expanded to 2.5 miles in 1973, then 5,000 meters in 1980.

Girls championships were added in 1980 with the course set at 4,000 meters. Ann Edmund of Lincoln East was the Class A champion, while Jill Noel of Lincoln Pius X won Class B and Terri John of Burwell won Class C. Class D was added in 1994.

The girls race was expanded to 5,000 meters in 2013.

Previous Sites

1960-62 — Pioneers Park, Lincoln

1963 — Thunder Ridge Golf Course, Lincoln

1964-65 — Seacrest Field, Lincoln

1966-70 — Pioneers Park, Lincoln

1971 — Spring Lake Park, Omaha

Returning Champions

Class A girls — Elli Dahl, Fremont (2019)

Class B girls — Madison Sieler, Gering (2020)

Class C girls — Alexus Sindelar, Pierce (2020), Danie Parriott, Conestoka (2019)

Class C boys — Carson Noecker, Hartington (2019, 2020)

Class D girls — Jordyn Arens, Crofton (2020), Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia (2019)

  • The first race will begin at noon. Gates will open to the public at 11 a.m. The field includes 882 runners from 176 schools.
  • Tickets are available via the GOFAN app and will be verified at the gates. Otherwise, credit card payments will be accepted at each gate.
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elkhorn South takes down KHS
Kearney High School

Elkhorn South takes down KHS

The Storm put up 74 yards of offense on their opening drive, which set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Skridis to Koy Wilkis. Despite that opening drive, Kearney’s defense was able to contain the Storm and make it a low-scoring half.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News