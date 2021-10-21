Road to Kearney reaches 50 for Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships

Friday’s Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships meet will mark the 50th straight year the state meet has been run at the Kearney Country Club.

During the years, the meet has gone through many changes.

The NSAA held its first state meet in 1960 at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The race covered 1.9 miles.

The first meet in Kearney was also run over 1.9 miles. Hall of Fame runner Barney Hill of Boys Town was the Class A champion. Ron Galaviz of Ogallala won Class B and Juan Carrizales of Morrill won Class C. Class D wouldn’t be added until 1994.

The course was expanded to 2.5 miles in 1973, then 5,000 meters in 1980.

Girls championships were added in 1980 with the course set at 4,000 meters. Ann Edmund of Lincoln East was the Class A champion, while Jill Noel of Lincoln Pius X won Class B and Terri John of Burwell won Class C. Class D was added in 1994.

The girls race was expanded to 5,000 meters in 2013.

Previous Sites

1960-62 — Pioneers Park, Lincoln

1963 — Thunder Ridge Golf Course, Lincoln

1964-65 — Seacrest Field, Lincoln