Resiliency Wins: Loomis rallies in fourth quarter to reach state final

LINCOLN — With more than nine minutes left in the state semifinals, the Loomis Wolves had a mountain to climb, and they had to do it without senior point guard Shay Swanson.

Then Aidan Perry threw down a lifeline.

Outscoring Dundy County-Stratton 22-6 in the fourth quarter, the Wolves advanced to the Class D1 state championship with a 60-48 victory Wednesday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Loomis will face North Platte St. Pat’s in the championship Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“This team’s resilience is like none other. We’ve been finding ways to win ever since the subdistrict finals when we found ourselves down against Kenesaw,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “We kept finding a way to find buckets and get stops. We rebounded the ball so great in the second half.”

With dark reality closing in, Perry hit a 3-pointer from the corner as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter. He hit another trey to start the fourth quarter.

“Back-breakers,” DC-S coach Kris Freeland said.

The six-point burst pulled Loomis within one and the Wolves, who were down 10 only a few minutes earlier, were off to the races with Quinn Johnson holding the reins.

Johnson finished with 32 points, making 11 of 13 free throws.

“We’ve got to play without a senior leader for a whole quarter and all the guys just stepped up, and I couldn’t be more proud of all these kids,” Billeter said. “Other guys had to step up. … We kept doing what we’ve been doing all year, it was just that it was a different guy that stepped up to help us win the game.”

Johnson, who has been the Wolves’ scoring leader all year, scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. He was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, hit a 3-pointer and had a 3-point play.

“Quinn, finally, he started hitting shots and got to the bucket. ... He’s worked his whole life for this moment. And he’s been practicing since he was about in the third or fourth grade. I’m just so excited for him that he gets to go play on the biggest stage in the state,” Billeter said.

But the clutch shots belonged to Perry, who only had one other basket in the game.

“We needed that bad. We needed an offensive spark and when he hit those shots ... you could feel the electricity just go,” Billeter said. “I think it sparked us defensively. Honestly, I thought the kids played with a little bit extra bounce in their step.”

That extra bounce landed on the Tigers. Their fourth-quarter woes really set in on the offensive end where they made just two baskets in the last 11 minutes.

“We couldn’t get the ball inside and when we did get it inside, they just muscled up underneath (sophomore Jackson Kerchal),” Freeland said.

While Loomis played nearly half the game without, arguably, its best defensive player, the Tigers’ foul trouble torpedoed their defensive scheme.

“Foul trouble really handcuffed us. It’s hard to press when all my guards are in foul trouble,” Freeland said.

Dundy County-Stratton was whistled for 22 fouls, leading to 21 Loomis free throws. And the Wolves made all but three of them.